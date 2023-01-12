The Last of Us - Cr. © and ?? 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

Arguably the most-anticipated television series of 2023 is arriving this month and we confirm The Last of Us‘ release time on HBO and reveal where you can watch the series in the UK.

The adaptation was filmed in Alberta, Canada between July 2021 and June 2022 preceding positive reviews accumulating already from early screenings.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

The Last of Us Release Time on HBO

The Last of Us is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, January 15, 2023, on HBO.

New episodes will also be available to watch from the aforementioned premiere date on the streaming platform, HBO Max.

The video game adaptation will consist of nine episodes within its Season 1 run, with the second episode being directed by Druckmann – the writer and director of the source material.

Following the pattern of most HBO releases, The Last of Us will premiere on the channel and HBO Max platform at Midnight PT.

This release time translates to 3 AM EST and 10 PM CEST.

The Last of Us – Cr. Photograph by Liane Hentscher / © and ?? 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

Where to Watch The Last of Us in the UK

As HBO is a US-based channel and platform, viewers in the UK will have to watch new episodes of The Last of Us via Sky Atlantic or NOW TV. Both platforms can be accessed with a Sky subscription.

In addition to an alternative place to watch the adaptation, UK viewers will receive the first episode of The Last of Us a day later than the US, on Monday, January 16, 2023.

The series will not be debuting with a double-bill episode, contrary to Disney Plus’ pattern, but each episode will be debuting weekly on a Sunday in the US and Monday in the UK.

The Last of Us – Cr. © and ?? 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

Introducing The Last of Us Cast

The Mandalorian star, Pedro Pascal, is leading the roster as protagonist, Joel, accompanied by fellow Games of Thrones cast member, Bella Ramsey.

Candy and Yellowjackets actor, Melanie Lynskey, will be portraying antagonist, Kathleen, in a guest role, with Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, and Euphoria’s Storm Reid playing key characters from the video game.

Below, we have included the full cast list for HBO’s The Last of Us:

Pedro Pascal – Joel

– Joel Bella Ramsey – Ellie

– Ellie Gabriel Luna – Tommy

– Tommy Anna Torv – Tess

– Tess Merle Dandridge – Marlene

– Marlene Nico Parker – Sarah

– Sarah Murray Bartlett – Frank

– Frank Nick Offerman – Bill

– Bill Melanie Lynskey – Kathleen

– Kathleen Lamar Johnson – Henry

– Henry Keivonn Woodard – Sam

– Sam Graham Greene – Marlon

– Marlon Elaine Miles – Florence

– Florence Storm Reid – Riley Abel

– Riley Abel Scott Shepherd – David

– David Troy Baker – James

– James Jeffrey Pierce – Perry

– Perry Ashley Johnson – Anna

– Anna Rutina Wesley – Maria

By Jo Craig

