The mayor is back to fight another day in the titular town and we discuss how many episodes are in Mayor of Kingstown season 2 while we wait for an official episode count.

New additions to the cast include Lane Garrison as prison guard, Carney, and Gratiela Brancusi as Cheetah Nightclub hostess Tatiana.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon for Paramount +, the crime thriller, Mayor of Kingstown, follows power brokers, the McLusky family, focusing on widespread incarceration to bring about justice to the titular town.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 release date and time

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 will premiere on Sunday, January 15, 2022, on Paramount +.

Following the release pattern of most Paramount + releases, season 2 will premiere at Midnight PT.

UK viewers should also note that season 2 episodes will debut one day after the US, on Monday, January 16.

Season 1 premiered back in November 2021, followed by a season 2 renewal that was announced in February 2022. Therefore, fans should expect a three-month delay in hearing about season 3 news for Jeremy Renner’s return.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 is expected to run 10 episodes

An official episode count for Mayor of Kingstown season 2 has still to be confirmed by Paramount, despite IMDB listing only six episodes for the sophomore season.

The first episode is confirmed to be titled ‘Never Missed a Pigeon,’ and IMDB usually projects an estimated episode count before the final amount is announced – so fans should take it with a grain of salt.

Collider confirmed that a full 10 episodes – to match the episode count of the first season – is expected for season 2.

One episode will premiere every Sunday on the streaming platform with a season finale expected in March 2023.

Where to watch Mayor of Kingstown

Paramount + is the only place you will be able to stream season 2 or rewatch season, and two subscriptions are currently available: The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month ($49.99 a year) and includes ads, while the Premium Plan will set you back $9.99 per month ($99.99 a year) with limited ads.

For viewers in the UK, Paramount Plus is also available on subscription, offering a seven-day free trial and costing £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year after it expires.

