Across the Spider-Verse makes Spooderman and pointing meme canon

Now that a second trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has dropped, Marvel fans are scanning its contents second by second and we explain what the Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man and Spooderman memes are that have recently been made canon in the Spider-Verse.

Not only will the Sony sequel introduce hundreds of Spider-Man variants, but it will also welcome Jessica Drew into the mix.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a direct sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse and sees the return of Shameik Moore as protagonist Miles Morales in a labyrinth of alternate universes known as the Spider-Verse.

Who is Spooderman?

Spooderman, or Spoderman/Spodermen, refers to an image of a poorly drawn recreation of Spider-Man using MS Paint, and the style quickly got picked up as a meme to use for comedy.

The drawing first appeared online around 2012 and fans began adding their own text to the image including misspelled names of comic-book characters and villains.

Spooderman has also become a recurring character on the comic web series, Dolan, where the creator recreates Disney characters on MS Paint.

Sony previously released a second poster for Across the Spider-Verse featuring a number of the project’s characters, and one potion of the web included a clear reimagining of Spooderman – making the meme canon.

What is the Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme?

The Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme is probably the most iconic Spidey meme there is, referring to an image from the Spider-Man animated cartoon from the 1960s.

The scene comes from episode 19b of the 1967 series, titled Double Identity, which shows one of the wall crawler’s villains attempting to impersonate him.

The meme shows two identical Spider-Men standing in a warehouse in front of an NYPD van pointing at each other and grew popular in the mid-2010s when people would add text to the image for humor.

The three Spider-Man from the popular No Way Home movie in the MCU, featuring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, recreated the meme behind the scenes.

In the recent Across the Spider-Verse trailer, a scene near the end shows a number of animated Spider-Men, including the PS4 version, pointing at each other to recreate the meme.

When Does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Take Place?

Since Across the Spider-Verse will be including many generations of the web-slinger, we feel it’s important to know when this adventure takes place.

The sequel takes place “some years” after Into the Spider-Verse, as it’s clear a significant amount of time has passed between both films because Miles is taller sporting a more muscular physique.

The web-slinger’s voice is also deeper and Chris Miller previously referred to Miles as a teenager during YouTube’s Premium Afterparty, suggesting the teen is around 17 years old in Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Cr. Sony Pictures Animation, YouTube.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theatres on June 2, 2023.

