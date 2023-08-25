In just two episodes, the music for Ahsoka is already proving to be a treat but the inclusion of Sabine Wren’s underrated theme is the biggest win for fans.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka* — Star Wars has always been full of iconic music, from the mournful Binary Sunset/Force Theme to the foreboding Imperial March, and that can also be said of the music in the various animated shows such as Star Wars Rebels.

Sabine Wren’s theme

Sabine Wren is present throughout Star Wars Rebels but doesn’t really get a dedicated theme or leitmotif of her own until the season 3 episode, Trials of the Darksaber.

After struggling to get to grips with the Darksaber throughout the episode, Sabine’s melancholic four-note theme finally pulsates into life towards the end of the episode.

As Kanan stops holding back in his training of Sabine, he forces her to confront her painful past on Mandalore and as she reminisces about building a terrible weapon for the Empire, her emotion and theme music finally bubbles up to the surface.

The newly-released Ahsoka series also features the Kevin Kiner-composed leitmotif, notably appearing whenever Sabine recalls her past with the Ghost crew or her training with Ahsoka.

Ahsoka’s end credits music pays homage to Sabine Wren’s theme

Not only do the opening episodes of the Disney+ series reference the theme, but Ahsoka’s end credits music also pay homage to Sabine’s leitmotif.

The theme can be heard in the moments after Sabine actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s name appears on-screen.

Of course, hearing Sabine’s leitmotif in Ahsoka isn’t too much of a surprise given that it’s also scored by Kevin Kiner, but the fact we hear it again in the end credits music, the main theme of the show, proves that Sabine is just as pivotal a character in the series as Ahsoka.

Beyond that, the inclusion of Sabine’s underrated theme in the title music will mean that it will be released officially for the first time when Ahsoka’s soundtrack album drops as albums for seasons 3 and 4 of Star Wars Rebels have still never been made available.

Sabine’s badass introduction in Ahsoka

Before we get to hear Sabine’s orchestral theme in Ahsoka, we are treated to one of the most badass introductions for a character in Star Wars history.

After sneaking out of a presentation ceremony in Lothal’s capital city, we catch up with Sabine riding away from the city on a speeder bike, with a guitar-heavy, otherworldly rock song blaring.

The song in question, which has yet to be officially released, is called Igyah Kah and has vocals from Sarah Tudzin.

Given Sabine’s rebellious nature, the music is the perfect addition to the scene and is already proving popular, so much so that YouTuber Jeremy Brauns Music has devised a cover version, recreating the guitar riff and vocals from scratch.

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney+ after its first two episodes released on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in the US.

