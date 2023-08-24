Ahsoka Tano is no longer a Jedi Knight by the time of her live-action series but why exactly did she leave the Jedi Order?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka* — After months of building anticipation, the Ahsoka series has finally landed on Disney+ and while it is largely accessible to new viewers, there are plenty of details that only fans of the Star Wars animated shows will understand, most notably Ahsoka’s departure from the Jedi Order.

Ahsoka is no longer a Jedi

Unlike previous Star Wars TV series, Ahsoka begins with an opening crawl that helps to set the scene for the show.

One particular line of text is especially eye-catching as Ahsoka is described as a ‘former Jedi.’

Later on in episode 1, Ahsoka expands on this during a conversation with Hera Syndulla.

When discussing Sabine’s training, Ahsoka explains how her own master, Anakin Skywalker, never got to finish her training as she walked away from both him and the Jedi Order itself.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Ahsoka’s departure from the Order

Ahsoka Tano’s departure from the Jedi Order took place during The Clone Wars animated series, specifically in episodes 17-20 of season 5.

The story arc followed Ahsoka as she investigated a bomb attack at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.

What followed saw Ahsoka get dragged into a dark conspiracy that saw her become wrongly suspected of carrying out the bombing herself as she was set up by the real perpetrator and fellow Jedi, Barriss Offee.

Ahsoka’s departure from the Jedi Order is also the reason why she has white lightsabers in the new live-action series and her cameo in The Mandalorian.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Why did Ahsoka leave the Jedi Order?

Ahsoka left the Jedi Order having lost faith in the way it was being run and for the way she was treated after being wrongly accused of the attack on the Temple.

The young Jedi was expelled from the Jedi Order and held prisoner while awaiting trial in the Republic courts and was moments away from being found guilty.

Meanwhile, Anakin continued Ahsoka’s investigation on her behalf and discovered that Barriss Offee was the real perpetrator and managed to clear Ahsoka’s name in the nick of time.

With Ahsoka cleared of any wrongdoing, the Jedi Council offered to reinstate her position within the Order, saying the ordeal was her great trial towards becoming a fully-fledged Jedi Knight.

But she refused the offer to rejoin, believing that the Jedi’s hubris and complacency had made the Order unrecognizable from the one she originally joined.

The episode ends in heartbreaking fashion as Anakin also reveals his own doubts about the Jedi before Ahsoka walks down the steps of the Jedi Temple for the final time.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney+ after its first two episodes released on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in the US.

Gaming Trailers