Ahsoka Tano’s original voice actress Ashley Eckstein has played down hopes that she will cameo in the upcoming Star Wars series.

The highly anticipated Ahsoka series is now only days away and the Star Wars fanbase is rife with speculation about the Disney+ show with many asking if Ahsoka’s original voice actress, Ashley Eckstein, might have a surprise cameo appearance.

Ashley Eckstein’s history as Ahsoka

Ashley Eckstein first voiced the character of Ahsoka in 2008’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie, where the character was introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan, a controversial plot point at the time.

However, during the main Clone Wars series, which ran between 2008 and 2012 before a final season revival in 2020, fan opinion of Ahsoka began to change as the character grew from an inexperienced apprentice into a more-than-capable Jedi.

After appearing in 70 episodes of The Clone Wars, Ahsoka made the transition to Star Wars Rebels, with Eckstein reprising the role as she joined the Ghost crew on a host of missions throughout the series.

In 2019, Ashley Eckstein provided a very brief Ahsoka voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker, while she’s also played the role in the lesser-known web series, Forces of Destiny, and the brilliant anthology series, Tales of the Jedi.

Ashley Eckstein dashes hopes of Ahsoka cameo

After helping to bring the character of Ahsoka to life in the various animated series, fans understandably feel that it would be fitting for Ashley Eckstein to make a cameo appearance in the live-action series, which sees Rosario Dawson take on the role of Ahsoka after making her own debut as the character in The Mandalorian.

Unfortunately, in an interview with the Science-Fiction & Fantasy Gazette, Eckstein revealed that she had visited the Ahsoka set during production but dashed hopes of a cameo.

“I was invited for a set visit,” she began. “It wasn’t a cameo! I want to set the record straight. Everyone thinks I’m dropping a hint, but unfortunately, I don’t have a cameo in the first season.”

Of course, this could be a deflection to try and throw fans off the scent before the show arrives but we’ll have to wait and see.

Hints for season 2

While Ashley Eckstein played down hopes of a cameo, she did suggest that she would be more than happy to make a live-action cameo should there be a second season or spin-off for Ahsoka.

“I’m keeping my fingers and toes crossed,” she said. “And throwing my dreams out into the universe that maybe if there’s a season 2 or some sort of spin-off that I’ll eventually do a cameo, but I did get to visit the set.”

Ahsoka is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

