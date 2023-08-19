The Ahsoka series is already hotly anticipated but its place in the timeline makes it ripe for a future crossover with The Mandalorian and other Star Wars shows.

With countless films, TV shows, comic books, novels and video games to keep track of, the Star Wars timeline can be a complicated thing to navigate and fans of the franchise are always looking for signs of when content is set, so it’s no surprise that there’s plenty of interest in when the new Ahsoka series takes place.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Ahsoka’s place in the Star Wars timeline

The Ahsoka series is supposedly set in the year 11 ABY (after the Battle of Yavin in A New Hope)

We know this to be the case as Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who is playing Sabine Wren in the Disney+ series, revealed that the new series takes place concurrently with season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Speaking to SFX (via Games Radar), Bordizzo confirmed: “Ahsoka runs along the same timeline as The Mandalorian season 3.”

Meanwhile, we know that both Ahsoka and Mando season 3 take place in 11 ABY thanks to Jon Favreau who told Variety in the run-up to The Mandalorian’s most recent season that, “It’s probably been about the real time that we [the audience] have experienced.”

“So it was the end of season 2 when they [Mando and Grogu] said goodbye,” he added. “We checked in with The Book Of Boba Fett about a year ago when they parted company again [while Grogu was training with Luke] and then he rejoined The Mandalorian… So I think somewhere between zero and two years.”

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Crossover incoming

As well as Ahsoka having brief appearances in both The Mandalorian season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett, we can also expect another appearance from her in the upcoming film being directed by Dave Filoni.

Announced at Star Wars Celebration in April 2023, the film will tie together all of the live-action TV series taking place in the early years of the New Republic era, this includes The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and the upcoming Skeleton Crew.

As of June 2023, three release dates have been reserved for Star Wars films – May 22, 2026, December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027 – one of which will be the Filoni-directed New Republic movie while the others are slated to be a film centered on the dawn of the Jedi directed by James Mangold and one focusing on a New Jedi Order that emerges after The Rise of Skywalker and will see Daisy Ridley reprise the role of Rey from the sequel trilogy.

Plot details for this crossover obviously remained thin on the ground but given the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka and his mention in The Mandalorian season 3, it’s likely that he will serve as the big bad of the movie, just as he was in Timothy Zahn’s (now non-canon) Heir to the Empire trilogy from the 1990s.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

The complete Star Wars timeline

With a whopping 11 movies and an ever-growing list of TV shows and video games to keep track of, it’s no surprise that the Star Wars timeline can be a tricky thing to keep on top of.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Ahsoka is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

