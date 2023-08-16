Ahsoka Tano is the only known Jedi to wield a pair of white lightsabers in Star Wars but why are her blades like this?

Lightsabers are the iconic weapon of the Star Wars franchise, with their colors helping viewers to distinguish between heroes and villains but in the case of Ahsoka Tano, that is a little more complicated as she wields a pair of white-bladed sabers.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Ahsoka’s white lightsabers

Ahsoka has been seen using white lightsabers since she appeared in Star Wars Rebels, using the weapons to fight against Imperial Inquisitors and Darth Vader himself.

The white blades reappeared when Ahsoka made the leap to live-action in season 2 of The Mandalorian where she fought against the ex-Imperial magistrate, Morgan Elsbeth, who is set to reappear in the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+.

On the subject of which, the various trailers and TV spots for the Ahsoka series have also seen the titular character engage the Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll and the mystery Inquisitor Marrok with her now-signature white-bladed lightsabers.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Why does Ahsoka have white lightsabers?

Ahsoka Tano has white lightsabers as they symbolize that she is neither a Jedi nor a Sith.

Throughout The Clone Wars series, Ahsoka wielded a pair of green lightsabers but gave the weapons up in the season 5 finale when she left the Jedi Order after losing faith in its ideals.

In the final arc of season 7, Anakin returns Ahsoka’s lightsabers to her, after changing their color to blue, which she uses in the Siege of Mandalore. But in the final moments of the episode Victory and Death, she drops the lightsabers in an effort to fake her death as she and Captain Rex go into hiding.

During the Ahsoka novel, it’s explained how she obtained her white lightsabers. One year after the end of the Clone Wars ended, Ahsoka fought and killed the Inquisitor, the Sixth Brother, and retrieved the two kyber crystals that powered his lightsaber.

While the crystals were originally red, Ahsoka purified them with the Force, turning them white in the process.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

How do lightsabers change color?

The kyber crystals that power a lightsaber are naturally colorless before they bond with the Jedi or Sith who finds them.

If a Jedi discovers a kyber crystal, the blade will typically appear as either blue or green – unless you’re Mace Windu.

Meanwhile, a Sith will ‘bleed’ a kyber crystal, resulting in the red blades that have become so iconic among Star Wars villains, although someone should tell that to the Ahsoka baddies Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati whose lightsabers have an orange hue to them.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

Ahsoka is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

