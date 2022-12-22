When will Bibliophile Princess episode 12 release worldwide and has the anime been renewed for season 2 by Studio Madhouse?

The end of the broadcasting slate can be an anxious time for anime fans around the world, as viewers ponder whether their favorite shows will return for a second season.

This is true for Bibliophile Princess, which is set to reach its season 1 finale in just a few short hours in Japan, followed by the global OTT premiere via HiDive.

So, when will Bibliophile Princess episode 12 release worldwide and has the anime been renewed for season 2?

today airs the last episode of bibliophile princess. manifesting season 2 announcement?? — anya (@solonmedeia) December 22, 2022

Bibliophile Princess episode 12 release date and time

Bibliophile Princess episode 12, the season 1 finale, is scheduled to premiere for the vast majority of international viewers on Thursday, December 22.

The final episode is set to release for OTT streaming via HiDive at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 6:30 AM

Eastern Time – 9:30 AM

British Time – 2:30 PM

European Time – 3:30 PM

Philippine Time – 10:30 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 1 AM

“Elianna and Christopher confirm their feelings for each other. However, Sharon, who thinks Matilda is the right person for Christopher, makes a deal with Elianna. Christopher tells Sharon the “truth” about Elianna and Matilda that she never knew.” – Episode 12 Story, via official website.

Bibliophile Princess season 2 renewal status

As previously noted, Bibliophile Princes has not yet been renewed for season 2; but what are the chances that the anime does return for a second broadcast?

Anime renewals typically come down to two factors; the availability of source material from an original light novel or manga series, and the popularity of the overall franchise.

The good news is that both Yui’s original light novel series and the subsequent manga adaptation are still ongoing; with seven volumes each having been published in Japan by December 2022.

This means that there should be enough source material for another season of the Bibliophile Princess anime but unfortunately, popularity may be the key factor here.

Bibliophile Princess has flown somewhat under the radar for the majority of international fans, potentially because the anime was simulcast on the smaller HiDive platform rather than the Crunchyroll service.

Ahead of the season 1 finale, the anime is scoring a respectable but slightly underwhelming 6.97/10 on MyAnimeList, 66% on Anilist, and 3.7/5 on Anime Planet.

These scores are decidedly in the ‘Grey Area’ for modern anime; not high enough to suspect a renewal is a given, but not low enough to rule it out of the question.

I can't believe I have to wait for less than two weeks for Bibliophile Princess and then I have to wait for a season 2 (hopefully they make one djdjd)



This is torture — ?? (@cardcaptorena) December 13, 2022

“This may be your usual prince and princess romance but the amount of romantic scenes and banters from both Elianna & Chris will make the female audience fan-girl in romantic excitement like what a good Shoujo Anime should be. So if you enjoy shows that will make you feel terrible being single – you should at least give this a try. If you are a fan of this genre, you should give the show a chance.” – User review, via MAL.

In reality, Studio Madhouse may consider renewing Bibliophile Princess for season 2, but only after their current line-up of projects have been completed.

As of December 2022, the Studio is currently working on Loving Yamada at Lv999 (2023), Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni (2023), The Vampire Dies in No Time season 2 (2023), Al no Idenshi (TBA), and Chi: Chikyu no Undo ni Tsuite (TBA).

Fingers crossed that the domestic performance of the Bibliophile Princess anime in Japan is enough to boost the series to a season 2 renewal in 2023.

However, fans may be waiting until at least Fall 2023 if the anime is to return for a second chance at true love due to Madhouse’s current schedule as we head into the New Year.

