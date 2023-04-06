How can you watch The Ancient Magnus’ Bride season 2, what date and time will new episodes from the anime release worldwide?

The 2023 Spring broadcasting slate includes various high-profile sequels, most notably Demon Slayer, Tonikawa, Dr Stone, and In Another World With My Smartphone.

However, all eyes today will be on The Ancient Magnus’ Bride anime, which returns for a second mysterious season in just a matter of hours.

Here is everything that fans need to know about The Ancient Magnus’ Bride season 2, including the release date, time, and synopsis.

How to watch The Ancient Magnus’ Bride season 2

The Ancient Magnus’ Bride season 2 will be available to stream internationally via the Crunchyroll platform.

New users can take advantage of a 14-day free trial period, after which an active subscription will be required – the cheapest subscription models are currently priced at $7.99 (US), or £4.99 (UK).

Interestingly, the series’ Japanese website has teased a more mysterious second season online:

“Not all. But Elias, Chise was able to accept herself. Cartaphyllus goes to sleep for a moment, and she is back to her normal life, she has regained her normal life and received an invitation to join the Institute, an organization for the mutual support of magicians. In the basement of the British Library ……A different society of magicians. Encounters and interactions with “people” open new doors, A new door is opened. This is a story to save you.”

The Ancient Magnus’ Bride season 2 is scheduled to premiere around the world on Thursday, April 6.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll’s Spring line-up poster, new episodes from season 2 will release for OTT streaming at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

European Time – 5 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 1 AM

The series’ Japanese website has shared the following synopsis for episode 1:

“Chise received a letter of invitation. It was from the “College,” where the gemstones of magicians gather. The memories of the past come back to him, and he finally has a place where he can belong. Despite her worries, Chise makes up her mind to knock on the door. I want to learn. It might help me or someone else.”

The official Blu-Ray DVD listings have season 2 of The Ancient Magnus’ Bride anime including 12 individual episodes. Barring any last-minute alterations to the release schedule, the series will broadcast its season finale on Thursday, June 22.

