How many chapters are left to adapt from the original Attack on Titan manga in season 4 part 4 of the anime adaptation?

Attack on Titan has delivered one of the greatest single episodes of anime that countless fans will have ever witnessed, but the story is far from over.

Shortly after the domestic broadcast of season 4 part 3 concluded in Japan, it was officially confirmed that the anime series would be releasing its final part in Fall 2023.

So, how many chapters of the original manga are left to be adapted in Attack on Titan season 4 part 4?

END OF THE LINE: Attack on Titan ends Fall 2023, Season 4 Part 4 will be the anime finale

How many chapters are left to be adapted in Attack on Titan?

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 adapted chapters 131, 132, 133, and 134 of the original manga series, over the course of its one-hour-long broadcast:

Chapter 131: ‘The Rumbling’ – Released August 7, 2020

Chapter 132: ‘The Wings of Freedom’ – Released September 9, 2020

Chapter 133: ‘Sinners’ – Released October 9, 2020

Chapter 134: ‘In the Depths of Despair’ – Released November 9, 2020

The Attack on Titan manga concluded with a grand total of 139 individual chapters, meaning that season 4 part 4 (set to release in Fall 2023) will adapt the remaining five chapters:

Chapter 135: ‘The Battle of Heaven and Earth’ – Released December 9, 2020

Chapter 136: ‘Dedicate Your Heart’ – Released January 9, 2021

Chapter 137: ‘Titans’ – Released February 9, 2021

Chapter 138: ‘A Long Dream’ – Released March 9, 2021

Chapter 139: ‘Toward the Tree on That Hill’ – Released April 9, 2021

Under the assumption that Studio MAPPA will continue with this release format of extended episodes, which are more akin to a TV movie than a typical seasonal anime, fans can expect Attack on Titan season 4 part 4 to be between one hour and 90 minutes long.

TRAUMATIC: Six of the saddest character deaths in Attack on Titan so far ranked

Where to read the original manga series

The original manga series ran from September 9, 2009, to April 9, 2021, and in total; consisted of 34 Tankobon volumes all of which are currently available to read in English.

Physical copies of the Attack on Titan manga can be purchased via outlets including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM, Kinokuniya, Penguin Random House, and RightStuf.

Alternatively, digital copies are also available to stream online via Amazon Kindle, Nook, Kobo, MyAnimeList, Apple Books, and Google Play.

Whilst the Attack on Titan manga was an enormous success with domestic audiences almost immediately after launching, the series truly blew up into a commercial phenomenon after the anime adaptation premiered in 2013:

April 2014 – 30 million copies sold

November 2014 – 45 million copies sold

November 2018 – 86 million copies sold

December 2019 – 100 million copies sold

September 2022 – 110 million copies sold

Incredibly, data also indicates that the Attack on Titan franchise as a whole (manga, anime, merchandise) sold more than $482 million worth of products in Japan alone between 2013 and 2020.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all