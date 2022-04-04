Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 plot/story explored for the series’ epic climax

The worlds most Colossal anime is set to return one more time, but what can the manga tell us about the Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 plot/story?

Attack on Titan has dominated the headlines for the past several months and last night, April 3rd, the final episode from season 4 part 2 premiered worldwide.

Thankfully, just after the domestic broadcast concluded, it was confirmed that Attack on Titan would return for season 4 part 3.

Now, as fans look ahead to the final ever Attack on Titan broadcast, many are curious as to what the plot/story will be for season 4 part 3.

ATTACK ON TITAN: Do you share a birthday with any of the series’ characters?

Attack on Titan | Final Season Part 2 Finale Trailer | Crunchyroll BridTV 9274 Attack on Titan | Final Season Part 2 Finale Trailer | Crunchyroll https://i.ytimg.com/vi/LYMusFDR-60/hqdefault.jpg 983550 983550 center 32600

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 confirmed

Only a few minutes after the Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 finale aired on Japanese television network NHK General, the series confirmed that the anime will return for one final broadcast.

A special preview teaser trailer was also shared on the Pony Canyon Anime YouTube channel, which already has over 538,000 views.

The colossal anime will return for season 4 part 3 in 2023 and whilst a specific release date was not revealed, fans are already looking forward to the series’ epic conclusion/

Season 4 part 3 will adapt the remaining manga chapters from the original series, but what does that mean for the upcoming plot/story for Attack on Titan?

ATTACK ON TITAN: Fans disappointed episode 87 had a normal runtime/duration

[Spoiler free] Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 plot/story

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 has nine manga chapters left to cover from Hajime Isayama’s original series.

Without going into spoiler territory just yet, the remaining chapters will follow the Scouts/Marley group as they look to catch up to, and hopefully stop, Eren as he continues his march towards global annihilation.

Chapter 131: The Rumbling

Chapter 132: The Wings of Freedom

Chapter 133: Sinners

Chapter 134: In the Depths of Despair

Chapter 135: The Battle of Heaven and Earth

Chapter 136: Dedicate Your Heart

Chapter 137: Titans

Chapter 138: A Long Dream

Chapter 139: Toward the Tree on That Hill

If you would like to know a quick one-sentence summary of each of the remaining chapters, see the final section of this article.

MASAMUNE-KUN: Season 2 confirmed after fake April Fool’s Day shenanigans

How to read ahead of season 4 part 3

If you can’t possibly wait for season 4 part 3 of Attack on Titan, there is always the option of reading ahead in the manga series.

The remaining nine chapters from the manga were split between two Tankobon volumes, number 33 and 34 in the original series, which were released on January 8th and June 9th, 2021, in Japan. The two volumes were then released in English on May 4th and October 19th last year.

Volume 33 (chapters 131-134) can be purchased through Penguin Random House, as well as the following outlets: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Bookshop, Hudson Booksellers, IndieBound, Powell’s, Target and Walmart.

Volume 34 (chapters 135-139) can also be acquired through the same platforms.

MADE IN ABYSS: Season 2 finally confirmed to release this July

Isayama started writting Attack on Titan 2009,because of bad drawing style no one wanted publish manga and he almost give up until Kodansha accepted. After 10 years Isayama improved his art. Now his manga is one of most popular and seller mangas in the history.. #aot pic.twitter.com/D9uKf5gZF9 — Kira ? (@Kira_mikasa) March 28, 2022

[Spoilers included] Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 plot/story

Spoiler warning: This section will include a short overview of each chapter.

If you can’t possibly wait for season 4 part 3, or if you want to get ahead of the game, what will the final Attack on Titan manga chapters mean for the upcoming plot/story.

Chapter 131: The Rumbling – Eren continues his destruction and reminisces about his childhood with Armin, who admits his feelings to Annie.

Chapter 132: The Wings of Freedom – The Azumabito flying boat is finished being repaired, but Hange stays behind to buy them time.

Chapter 133: Sinners – Eren talks with the group in The Paths and explains that the only way to stop the Rumbling, is to stop him from breathing.

Chapter 134: In the Depths of Despair – Marley forces make their final stand as the airship drops the remaining group onto Eren’s Attack Titan.

Chapter 135: The Battle of Heaven and Earth – As the battle rages, Falco saves the day with his new flying powers.

Chapter 136: Dedicate Your Heart – The team decide to re-engage Eren, as Armin meets Zeke in The Paths.

Chapter 137: Titans – Armin and Zeke are able to use the powers of former Titan-users as the team finally breaks Eren’s giant Attack Titan.

Chapter 138: A Long Dream – Eren uses his power to transform more members of the group into Titans as Mikasa engages Eren for the final time.

Chapter 139: Toward the Tree on That Hill – Peace talks have been brokered between Paradis and the world, but the hate towards Eldians only leads to more conflict.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]