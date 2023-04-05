LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Actor Scott Evans attends Fred and Jason's 8th Annual "Halloweenie" Holiday Concert By The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles at Los Angeles Theatre on October 25, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic)

The first, full-length trailer for the weird and wonderful Barbie movie has been released and we introduce you to Cowboy Ken himself, Scott Evans, reveal who his famous brother is, and discuss the full cast involved.

As La La Land star, Ryan Gosling, appears in this unlikely role, Marvel fans are still eyeing the actor for a rumored Ghost Rider role in the MCU that Gosling has expressed interest in.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the comedy movie, Barbie, is based on the line of fashion dolls released by Mattel during the 90s, following the titular character who has been exiled from Barbie Land and must search the human world for happiness.

Meet Scott Evans as Cowboy Ken

Scott Evans plays a variant of Gosling’s Ken, called Cowboy Ken, who, of course, wears a white cowboy hat and will likely have a small role in the movie.

Evans began his career as an actor back in the long-running series, The Guiding Light, and went on to appear in well-known shows Law & Order, White Collar, and Grace and Frankie.

The actor found a regular spot in 2008’s One Life to Live series, where he played Oliver Fish for 137 episodes.

In addition to his Barbie role, Evans has also recently been starring in The Rookie: Feds and the series With Love.

Who is Scott Evans’ famous brother?

Scott Evans is actually the younger brother of Marvel star, Chris Evans, who appeared in a number of MCU movies playing Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America.

Scott and Chris also have two sisters, Carly and Shanna, and parents, dentist Bob Evans and dancer, Lisa Evans.

The brothers shared a message with the LGBTQ+ nonprofit, It Gets Better Project, last year to stand in solidarity with LGBTQ+ youths.

Meet the Barbie movie cast

Taking the lead roles as Barbie and Ken are Harley Quinn star, Margot Robbie, and Blade Runner 2049 lead, Ryan Gosling.

The cast is then dotted with famous faces playing alternates of Barbie and Ken, including Issa Rae, Simu Liu, and Sex Educations co-stars, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa.

America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela have also been cast in the movie, however, their roles remain nothing more than “humans” for now.

Below, we have included the full cast list for the Barbie movie:

Margot Robbie – Barbie

– Barbie Ryan Gosling – Ken

– Ken Issa Rae – President Barbie

– President Barbie Alexandra Shipp – Writer Barbie

– Writer Barbie Emma Mackey – Physicist Barbie

– Physicist Barbie Ana Cruz Kayne – Judge Barbie

– Judge Barbie Ritu Arya – Journalist Barbie

– Journalist Barbie Nicola Coughlan – Diplomat Barbie

– Diplomat Barbie Dua Lipa – Mermaid Barbie

– Mermaid Barbie Kate McKinnon – Gymnast Barbie

– Gymnast Barbie Hari Nef – Doctor Barbie

– Doctor Barbie Sharon Rooney – Lawyer Barbie

– Lawyer Barbie Simu Liu – Ken variant

– Ken variant Kingsley Ben-Adir – Ken variant

– Ken variant Ncuti Gatwa – Country Ken

– Country Ken Scott Evans – Cowboy Ken

– Cowboy Ken Michael Cera – Allan

– Allan Emerald Fennell – Midge

– Midge Will Ferrell – Toy Company CEO

– Toy Company CEO Jamie Demetriou – Toy Company employee

– Toy Company employee Connor Swindells – Toy Company intern

– Toy Company intern Helen Mirren – Narrator

Barbie hits theatres on July 21, 2023.

