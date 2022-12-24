When will episode 13 of Beast Tamer release worldwide and has the anime been renewed for season 2 by Studio EMT Squared?

Need an early Christmas present? How about an entire day of anime finales?

The 2022 Fall broadcasting slate is now entering its final stretch, with countless series finally reaching their season finales – including the Studio EMT Squared adaptation of Beast Tamer.

Whilst season 2 of Beast Tamer remains TBA, fans are curious as to what the chances of another adorable animal-based adventure are ahead of the episode 13 premiere.

Beast Tamer will end next week ??



Next episode: "A Home for All" 12/24

Let's hope for Season 2!#???? pic.twitter.com/51So1PIrCq — Nathalia Fujiwara (@NathaliaSenpais) December 17, 2022

Beast Tamer episode 13 release date and time

Beast Tamer episode 13, the season 1 finale, is scheduled to premiere around the world on Saturday, December 24.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, the final anime episode ‘A Home For All’ will release for OTT streaming at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

European Time – 5 PM

India Time – 9:30 PM

Philippine Time – 12 AM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 2:30 AM

The following story caption for episode 13 has been shared by the anime series’ official website, translated into English via DeepL:

“With their large group, Rein and his friends; Natalie encourages them to buy a house to use as a base. They find a place that meets everyone’s needs, but it turns out to be a “haunted house” where strange phenomena occur. However, it turns out to be a “haunted house” where strange phenomena occur. ……?” – Episode 13 Story, via official website.

Preview images were revealed for final episode 13 of the anime "Yuusha Party wo Tsuihou Sareta Beast Tamer, Saikyou-shu no Nekomimi Shoujo to Deau", produced by EMT Squared, which will air on December 24, 2022.#???? #beasttamer #AnyTube21 pic.twitter.com/qIbxSR8pbB — AnyTube News ?? (@AnyTube21) December 22, 2022

Beast Tamer season 2 renewal status explained

As previously noted, Beast Tamer has not yet been publicly renewed for season 2, but what are the chances of another adorable anime adventure?

Anime renewals typically depend on two factors; the availability of source material from an original light novel or manga series, and the success of the wider franchise.

On the one hand, the Beast Tamer anime has plenty of source material available to produce season straight away. Episode 13 is expected to adapt up until the conclusion of light novel volume 2; the good news is that as of December 2022, a total of eight Tankobon volumes have been published in Japan.

This indicates that if the anime maintains its current pacing, there could be enough source material for up to four seasons of this series.

However, Beast Tamer has experienced a positive, if not underwhelming response, from international audiences. Ahead of the season 1 finale, the series is scoring 6.91/10 on MyAnimeList, 3.7/5 on Anime Planet, 6.7/10 on IMDB, and 68% on Anilist.

Whilst these scores are by no means a death sentence for season 2, it does indicate that the anime will be relying more heavily on the domestic success of the series in Japan. Moreover, the Beast Tamer series is currently the third highest-rated anime project for Studio EMT Squared on MAL, meaning that the team might be encouraged to produce season 2 over other titles.

“Its generic, totally generic but i dont say its worst anime this season (now i said it, its not seriously its not), its better than anime next door tbh, the only good thing in this anime is how cute heroine is, just that. I dont recommended it tbh if you seek “story” “character development” “MC who have flaw” etc. I do recommend it if you seek fun and waifu purpose and again “Sometimes my review is trash sometimes not, take it as grain of salt, and ADIOS!”” – User review, via MAL.

Overall, whilst Beast Tamer season 2 remains TBA, there remains plenty of source material available for EMT Squared; should they decide that the resources needed to produce another broadcast merit the current response from fans.

These Are Some Of My Favorite New Anime Of 2022 ?? Beast Tamer, More Than A Married Couple But Not Lovers The Devil Is A Part Timer Season 2 The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn As A Typical Nobody. https://t.co/YkaZH9GS4e pic.twitter.com/4zlTUxkRsP — Norma Medina (@normamedina2055) December 24, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all