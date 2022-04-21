Black Clover chapter 332 release date rumoured to be delayed by three months

Despite the global fanbase looking forward to chapter 331, rumours are circulating that the Black Clover chapter 332 release date is to be delayed.

For the vast majority of manga readers, each and every weekend is based around the release of the latest chapters on Sunday.

Unfortunately, when our favourite series takes a break from the hectic schedule of launching weekly chapters, the global community are understandably downtrodden.

However, it appears that the Black Clover chapter 332 release date may be pushed back a whopping three months, following fresh rumours trending on social media.

Black Clover chapter 331 release date and time

Chapter 331 of the Black Clover manga series is currently scheduled to release worldwide on Sunday, April 24th.

The new chapter will launch from the following international times, per Manga Plus:

Pacific Time: 8 AM PDT

Eastern Time: 11 AM EDT

British Time: 4 PM BST

European Time: 5 PM CEST

India Time: 8.30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT

Australia Time: 12.30 AM ACST

However, fresh rumours are circulating on social media that chapter 331 will be the last manga instalment in the Black Clover series for a while.

Black Clover fans right now pic.twitter.com/G9MvmcWSMk — Bam²? (@The25thBam_) April 21, 2022

Black Clover chapter 332 release date rumoured to be delayed

Unfortunately, if the rumours spreading on social media turn out to be true, chapter 331 of the Black Clover manga will be the last for a notably long time with chapter 332 being considerably pushed back.

The Weekly Shonen Jump Unofficial News Twitter page yesterday, April 20, shared a post that claimed that “According to leaks, Black Clover by Yuki Tabata will be entering a short hiatus starting Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #23.”

The Twitter page would then follow up that post by explaining that the hiatus will not be a “short” one as previously mentioned. In fact, per the reply, the break will be up to three months long!

The good news is that the break is a well-deserved one and one that fans will eventually reap the benefits from. This is because the original post also included that the break is for author Yuki Tabata to take the time to “prepare for the ‘Final Arc/Chapter’ of the series.”

Fans should note that the entire Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will be on a break from Sunday, April 27th for ‘Golden Week’ in Japan, a national holiday.

However, fans should note that, at the time of writing, the delay to chapter 332 of the Black Clover manga series has not yet been publicly confirmed by either the production team or associated distribution partners. So, whilst fans will understandably hold their breath for more news, many should prepare for an extra-long wait before the Black Clover chapter 332 release date is confirmed.

Black Clover by Yuki Tabata will be entering a 3-month break starting Issue #23, in order to prepare for the 'Final Arc/Chapter' of the series. https://t.co/iSEs72YXYz — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) April 21, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]