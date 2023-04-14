Black Clover Chapter 357 Release Date and Time

After witnessing the ongoing furious battle between Lucius and Yuno, fans eagerly await to find out the events that will unfold in the next chapter. Well, here’s when fans will get to read the much-awaited Chapter 357 of Black Clover.

Even though Yuno succeeded in countering Lucius’s dark spell to protect the civilians of the Clover Kingdom in the previous chapter, we will see the latter overwhelming the former’s attacks in the upcoming chapter. Furthermore, the spoilers for the chapter also reveal that someone is going to die in the manga. So, it’s no wonder chapter 357 is one of the most awaited chapters of the manga series.

When does Black Clover Chapter 357 get released?

For most regions, Black Clover Chapter 357 will get released on Manga Plus and Viz Media on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Japan will get the chapter at 12:00 AM JST on Monday, April 17, 2023. Below is the time schedule that will help International readers to track the chapter:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am (April 16th)

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am (April 16th)

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am (April 16th)

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm (April 16th)

Central European Time: 4:00 pm (April 16th)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (April 16th)

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm (April 16th)

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am (April 17th)

A Brief Recap of Chapter 356

Lucius tells Yuno that he is indeed strong, but that will not help him in the battle. Lucius says this because he is overconfident about his powers. The magic knights also start saying that they cannot damage the legless creatures as they are undestroyable. The Green Mantis person starts saying that no matter how hard it is to defeat Lucius and his Paladins, they should not give up.

When Yuno uses a magic called NEVERLAND, the magic knights get the ability to fight the legless creatures. Well, everyone starts talking about how Yuno’s magic enhanced the powers of every magic knight. Klaus also admitted that Yuno could become the Wizard King as he deserves the title. At the end of the chapter, Yuno attacks Lucius with another powerful magic spell.