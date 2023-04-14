My Hero Academia Chapter 385 Release Date and Time

AFO’s full potential will be revealed in the upcoming chapter, so fans are eager to know when they can read it officially. Here’s everything you must know about My Hero Academia‘s Chapter 385 release schedule.

We know how strong AFO is in the manga series, but we also saw the heroes bringing him down several times. However, the early leaks for the forthcoming chapter show every hero getting defeated by AFO in the Gunga Mountain battle. Seeing their condition, the civilians also gave up on their trust in them. So, let’s see if the heroes will be able to rise against all the odds.

When Does My Hero Academia Chapter 385 come out?

My Hero Academia Chapter 385 will get released on Sunday, April 16th, 2023, at 8 AM PT (Pacific Timing). However, the release time for the chapter will vary depending on your region. Anyway, here’s when you’ll get to read the chapter in the following areas:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm

Central European Time: 4:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am

Manga Plus, the prime destination to read all the latest Shonen manga series, has confirmed the above release time for the upcoming chapter. Apart from Manga Plus, you can read the next chapter along with the rest of the manga chapters on Viz Media.

Hawks will put his life on the line against All For One in the Next Chapter

In the next chapter, we’ll see everyone, including Mount Lady, getting exhausted against All For One. AFO, on the other hand, doesn’t even flinch after taking all the damage, as he can quickly heal all the injuries. This, of course, makes things hard for every hero, especially Hawks, who wants to stop AFO from stealing Tokoyami’s quirk. Tokoyami, with the help of Hawks, is able to make the Dark Shadow more enormous than ever. However, with every hero on the brink of defeat, stealing Tokoyami’s quirk is a piece of cake for AFO. Now, the only one standing between AFO and his goal is Hawks, who, in fact, is extremely close to his dark demise.