Bleach: TYBW Episode 4 Release date and Time

Bleach: TYBW is the final arc of the anime series, and so far, the anime adaptation has had a successful run. As the first three episodes are already out for streaming, fans are waiting to know the release schedule for episode 4.

In the previous episode, we learned the reason behind the existence of the Quincies and Soul reapers. Besides this, the episode also showed that the conflict between Soul Reapers and the Quincies has begun.

Many Soul Reapers get killed by the Quincies; the fight will be continued in the fourth episode, so without any further ado, let’s help you with the release date and time for the much-awaited fourth episode of Bleach: TYBW.

When does Episode 4 of Bleach: TYBW release?

The fourth episode of the Bleach series’s final season will be released on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in Japan on TV Tokyo at 12:00 AM. International fans can watch the episode on Disney Plus, while in many Asian countries, the episode will be available on the Ani-Asia youtube channel. Below is the time schedule you need to follow:

Pacific Timing- 8:30 AM (October 31)

Central Time-10:30 AM (October 31)

Eastern Time-11:30 AM (October 31)

British Time- 4:30 PM (October 31)

Central Time- 5:30 PM (October 31)

Indian Time- 9 PM (October 31)

Philippines Time- 11:30 PM (October 31)

Australian Time- 1:00 AM (November 1)

Episode 3 of Bleach’s final arc makes fans worry about the declining animation quality

The first two episodes had fans raise their expectations, be it the animation or the plot, but episode 3 couldn’t meet the expectations of some fans. As the third episode aired, while some fans were praising the show, others were concerned about the show’s animation quality and fast pacing. In fact, some fans also talked about how the episode replayed a single move for at least 40 seconds.

The animation for ep 3 of bleach thousand year blood war is so inconsistent, at one point there were replaying the same move over and over again for about 40sec. How did you bleach feel after today’s episode?#BLEACH_anime pic.twitter.com/KzKHrItC7Z — Anime-Talk ? (@ZTTproduction) October 24, 2022

Bleach TYBW 3rd episode was decent. You can tell they were struggling with the animation and Yuugen's part was the only impressive scene. Fortunately the ADs did a lot of heavy lifting to make the rest of the episode watchable. pic.twitter.com/W1G6dlgmC4 — Pierrot (@Cl0wn187) October 24, 2022

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 3



Visuals are still on point along music that adds more to the scenes. There were some weaker parts but for the most part its not something that would diminish enjoyment. More exposition than fighting. It depends on expectations pic.twitter.com/z1I3I0ww87 — Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) (@Namaryuu) October 24, 2022

The episode added some additional aspects to the plot to make it more exciting, and some fans definitely appreciated it. However, it also received criticism as several fans believed the additional scenes were added by compromising the animation quality.

The animation quality is the biggest concern for fans because it’s the primary reason the show is outstanding. That said, the final arc will feature around 52 episodes, so the studio still has more than enough opportunities to showcase outstanding animation in the series.