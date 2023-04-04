There’s a new DC superhero in town and fans want to know who the main villain of Blue Beetle is. We introduce you to Victoria Kord and Conrad Carapax, a.k.a. Carapax the Indestructible Man.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto with a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, the superhero movie, Blue Beetle, is based on the DC Comics character of the same name, following college graduate, Jaime Reyes, who comes to possess a Scarab relic of foreign biotechnology that grants him the powers of the titular mantle.

Who is Conrad Carapax in Blue Beetle?

Conrad Carapax, also known as the Indestructible Man, is a well-known antagonist of the second Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, from DC Comics.

Carapax was an archeologist who discovered the remaining laboratory of Jarvis Kord on Pago Island and found a resilient robot that he tried to activate.

Upon awakening the indestructible machinery, Carapax was electrocuted which killed his physical form. However, Carapax’s mind became fused with the robot and he ended up living on through the bot electronically.

Meet Raoul Max Trujillo

Conrad Carapax will be played by Raoul Max Trujillo in Blue Beetle.

Trujillo’s credited acting career began way back in 1990 within the TV shows Counterstrike and Deadly Nightmares.

The actor went on to star in popular shows True Blood, The Blacklist, and Mayans M.C., alongside movies Sicario, Cowboys & Aliens, and Apocalypto.

In addition to starring in Blue Beetle, Trujillo will also be in the upcoming movie, 13 Steps, and depending on his character’s fate in the DC project, he may return to the universe.

Susan Sarandon plays original main villain Victoria Kord

It was previously confirmed that veteran actor, Susan Sarandon, would play Blue Beetle’s main villain, Victoria Kord.

Not much is known about Kord because she is an original character created for the movie, however, she does share a last name with the second Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, and scientist Jarvis Kord. It has been rumored that Victoria will be Ted’s wife.

Sharon Stone was originally on board to play the antagonist, however, the actor dropped out of the project back in April 2022 and a reason was not given for her departure.

Blue Beetle will be released in theatres on August 18, 2023.

