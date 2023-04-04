The new Blue Beetle trailer released by DC has shown us a glimpse of the character’s powers, including the manifestation of a buster sword, similar to the weapon belonging to the Final Fantasy franchise, and we reveal if Blue Beetle uses the sword in the comics.

DC fans spotted the return of the Big Belly Burger in the new Blue Beetle trailer, which is a staple, albeit fictional, chain in the comic universe.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto with a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, the superhero movie, Blue Beetle, is based on the DC Comics character of the same name, following college graduate, Jaime Reyes, who comes to possess a Scarab relic of foreign biotechnology that grants him the powers of the titular mantle.

Is Blue Beetle’s buster sword in the comics? Powers explored

Yes and no. Blue Beetle wields many weapons in the comics, some of them swords, but the particular design seen in the DC trailer is somewhat original.

Within the hero’s origin stories, the biotech Scarab, Khaji Da, was able to make an assortment of weapons and armor to protect Jaime from a number of intrusions, including telepathy.

In addition to Jaime’s superhuman strength, ability to fly, and ability to produce accelerated healing, the Blue Beetle also supplies Jaime with armor and shields that can configure to a number of shapes and sizes depending on their hazardous environments.

The Blue Beetle can also create extensions to the suit’s armor, producing cannons, maces, and bladed weapons like the sword we saw in the trailer.

The Scarab’s powers also let Jaime practice energy absorption, which can also be fused with the suit’s weapon of choice.

Blue Beetle – Cr. DC/YouTube

Blue Beetle’s sword is similar to Cloud’s from Final Fantasy

During the final fighting stance of the Blue Beetle trailer, video game fans immediately saw the similarities between the Blue Beetle’s heavy sword and the iconic buster sword from the Final Fantasy franchise.

Particularly wielded by Cloud Strife and Zack Fair from the Final Fantasy VII series, the Buster Sword is classed as a great sword with high attack stats, sporting a thin handle and a wide blade usually with slots for Materia carved into the metal.

Due to its massive size, the characters can usually be seen resting the sword on their shoulder, and Blue Beetle did the same with his sword in the trailer.

Meet the Blue Beetle cast

Xolo Maridueña is the star of the show and Cobra Kai fans will recognize him from the hit Netflix series, alongside veteran actor, George Lopez.

Susan Sarandon will be playing the movie’s main antagonist, Victoria Kord, alongside Raoul Max Trujillo’s Conrad Carapax.

Below, we have included the full list of actors performing in the Blue Beetle movie:

Xolo Maridueña – Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle

– Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle Adriana Barraza – Nana

– Nana Damián Alcázar – Alberto Reyes

– Alberto Reyes Elpidia Carrillo – Rocio Reyes

– Rocio Reyes Bruna Marquezine – Jenny Kord

– Jenny Kord Raoul Max Trujillo – Carapax the Indestructible Man

– Carapax the Indestructible Man Susan Sarandon – Victoria Kord

– Victoria Kord George Lopez – Rudy

– Rudy Belissa Escobedo – Milagro Reyes

– Milagro Reyes Harvey Guillén – Dr. Sanchez

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Blue Beetle will be released in theatres on August 18, 2023.

