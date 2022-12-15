Blue Lock Episode 11 Release Date and Time

The two-cour anime Blue Lock has almost reached the end of its first cour. As the plot of the soccer-centric anime gets exciting, fans wait for episode 11 to get released on Crunchyroll.

Previously, we see the players of Team Z finally making use of their weapons efficiently, which helps the team become a threat to the opponent team, which isn’t taking them as a challenge. That means the last opponents, i.e., Team V, took Team Z very lightly. However, the efforts of Team Z paid off, making it a tie in the ninth episode of the anime series.

When does Blue Lock episode 11 release on Crunchyroll?

Blue Lock episode 11 will come out officially on Crunchyroll on Saturday, December 17, 2022. However, it will land on the streaming platform once it gets an official release on TV Tokyo in Japan on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 12:00 AM. Moreover, below is the schedule that will help you track the episode:

Pacific Standard Time- 7:00 AM (December 17th)

Central Standard Time- 9:00 AM (December 17th)

Eastern Standard Time- 10:00 AM (December 17th)

British Standard Time- 3:00 PM (December 17th)

Central European Time- 4:00 PM (December 17th)

Indian Standard Time- 10:00 PM (December 17th)

Australia Central Standard Time- 2:00 AM (December 18th)

Isagi finally learns about his secret weapon

In episode 9, we saw players of Team Z giving their 100 percent to the game, and due to that, Team V had to play harder to win the game. However, the tenth episode showed the laziest player of Team V awakening his skills and making the game harder for Isagi’s team. Seeing this, Team Z almost gives up, but soon Isagi realizes that he has a weapon that no one can think of. His unique skill is that he can observe a player and can predict what tactics he’s about to use to earn a goal.

NAGI ON BLUE LOCK EPISODE 10! pic.twitter.com/tE8E6yzjBz — go k*ll urself hoshi. :x (@hoshi801_) December 10, 2022

His special weapon gave a back up to his team, and they gathered the motivation to give their best again. Meanwhile, we also saw the backstory of Kuon, who betrayed Team Z for his position in Blue Lock. Realizing his mistake, he tried to help his team. However, as the tenth episode ended on a cliffhanger, we may expect to see Kuon apologizing to the entire team for his misdeeds and the team coming together again and winning the match against Team V in the upcoming episode.