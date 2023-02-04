Blue Lock Episode 17 Release Date, Time and Preview

Blue Lock episode 17 would be fun to see, as indicated by the preview images and the official synopsis of the episode. So, when will the exciting episode get released?

A lot of things happened in the previous episode of the anime, such as Isagi’s desperation to know about Barou’s weapon, Reo trying to bring Nagi down, and the reunion between Chigiri, Kunigami, Isagi, Nagi, and Reo. Besides that, the chapter concluded by showing the beginning of Team White and Team Red’s match.

So, fans are eager to see which team will win and how Isagi will manage to become his team’s star player.

tomorrow's episode will gonna be wild ?? pic.twitter.com/enqfKovO16 — BLUE LOCK (@BIueLockSc) February 3, 2023

When will Blue Lock Episode 17 get released?

Blue Lock episode 17 will get released on Sunday, February 5, 2023, on TV Asahi at 1:30 AM JST. International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, and for several selected regions, Netflix will also simulcast the episode. Furthermore, fans based in South-East Asia can watch the upcoming episode of Blue Lock on Ani-One Asia Ultra.

If you are concerned about when the episode will come out in your region, you can look at the below time schedule:

Pacific Time: 11:00 AM (February 5th)

Central Time: 1:00 PM (February 5th)

Eastern Time: 2:00 PM (February 5th)

British Time: 8:00 PM (February 5th)

European Time: 9:00 PM (February 5th)

Indian Time: 12:30 AM IST (February 6th)

The preview for the upcoming episode shows Kiyoshi finding new ways to polish his weapon

The official website has released the synopsis and the preview images for the next episode of the anime. By having a look at the available sources, we learned what we would get in the episode. To be precise, the episode will show how Chigiri, Kunigami, and Reo use their unique weapons to win the match. Moreover, Kiyoshi and his friends struggle to give their best.

Tomorrow Isagi will be wild ? pic.twitter.com/uhu4Vts4Sg — BLUE LOCK (@BIueLockSc) February 3, 2023

Here’s the official synopsis:

Chigiri, Kunigami, and Reio show flawless play by making the most of their weapons of speed, physicality, and tactical acumen. On the other hand, Kiyoshi and his friends are forced to struggle because they can’t play in harmony, although Nagi and Mao manage to keep up with their individual play. While analyzing the combination of the enemy team and the individual play of allies, Kiyoshi finds new ways to use his ‘weapon’ and evolves further. And the game where “ego” swirls will cause a further wave of evolution.