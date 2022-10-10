Blue Lock Episode 2 Release Date, Time and Recap

Blue Lock Episode 1 introduced us to the characters we’ll be seeing throughout the season, and undoubtedly the animation and character designs left us speechless. Besides this, the first episode of the anticipated anime series had all that’s required to keep the fans invested in it.

Coming with a sports genre, it isn’t easy for an anime show to win the hearts of a community that has seen most of the anime shows following the action and horror genre. So, after getting a fantastic premiere episode of Blue Lock, fans already crave Episode 2.

Bluelock | Official Trailer | Crunchyroll BridTV 10251 Bluelock | Official Trailer | Crunchyroll https://i.ytimg.com/vi/IYeipQNZFxE/hqdefault.jpg 1022163 1022163 center 32600

Blue Lock Episode 2 will release officially on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 1:30 AM, and Internationally, it will release on Crunchyroll on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 9:30 AM PT. You can follow the below time schedule:

Pacific Timing- 9:30 AM (October 15th)

Central Timing- 11:30 AM (October 15th)

British Timing- 5:30 PM (October 15th)

European Timing- 6:30 PM (October 15th)

Indian Timing- 10:00 PM (October 15th)

Eastern Timing- 12:30 PM (October 15th)

Blue Lock Episode 1: A Quick Recap

Football teams Ichinan and Matsukaze Kokuo competes in the Saitama prefecture tournament so that they could get into the finals. Matsukaze has already scored 1, while Ichinan still struggles to score at least a single goal. Ichinan’s striker Yoichi Isagi manages to pass the ball to players of his team, but coming closer to the goal, he loses the game to Ryosuke Kira, the strongest player of the opponent team.

The animation is so smooth pic.twitter.com/uudlkNZlYG — BLUE LOCK?(Perfect shots) (@BlueLockpic) October 9, 2022

Reaching home, Isagi finds an invitation from the Japan Football Union. The next day, while going to the location, he is accompanied by Ryosuke Kira. Later, the duo learns that the Union has invited all the best players from Japan. The players meet the coach, Jinpachi Ego, who tells them he intends to make only one best striker out of the 300 players present. He continues by saying that the last man standing will be the best striker in the world and will win the World Cup for Japan.

After that, he told them about the Blue Lock technique. Initially, the players found the entire plan a scam and a waste of time, but Jinpachi convinces them and starts the training session. He also gave them uniforms with ranks based on their abilities, but they can be changed based on their performance in the training session.