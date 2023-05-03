Blue Lock Chapter 217 was supposed to release on May 2, 2023, but sadly, the manga chapter got delayed. However, there’s nothing to worry about, as we have a new release date for the anticipated chapter.

The previous chapter of the manga series shows Barou finally getting convinced by Lorenzo to join hands with Snuffy for the upcoming match against Ubers. However, Barou put a condition that he will play to be the King of Football and not become someone who will replace Snuffy and take the crown as a charity.

When does Blue Lock Chapter 217 get released?

Blue Lock Chapter 217 will get released on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 12:00 AM Japanese Standard Timing in Kodansha’s Weekly Magazine. International fans can read the chapter following the below time schedule on the aforementioned magazine digitally via several sources like Reader Store, Apple iBooks, and more.

What happened in the previous chapter?

The chapter begins with showing Snuffy asking Barou to become his successor, but his offer gets refused. Barou’s teammates overhear the conversation between him and Snuffy, so they start appreciating him for his decision. Barou says he wants to play for himself and become the King of football.

During Barou’s relaxation session, he is approached by Lorenzo, who tells him how Snuffy helped him to live the life of his dreams. He says his parents abandoned him when he was young, and since then, he has led a difficult life. One day he is approached by Snuffy, who asks him to work with him. In return, he replaces Lorenzo’s rotten teeth with gold ones.

The next panel brings us back to the present time, where Snuffy again approaches Lorenzo and Barou to ask them if they are interested in joining him for the training. This time, Barou agrees. Snuffy gives Barou some instructions to improve his game, which Barou follows and scores the first goal for his team against Ubers, making it 1-1.

