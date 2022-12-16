The early spoilers for Boruto chapter 76 have just been leaked online, teasing that Kawaki has finally determined who his true enemy is.

Whilst the majority of manga readers can look forward to a new chapter each and every weekend, the fanbase for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have to show patience ahead of a monthly release schedule.

The good news is that with only a few days to go before manga chapter 76 releases around the world, the series is already seeing traction on social media platforms thanks to the leaked spoilers. So, here is a quick breakdown of the leaked spoilers for Boruto chapter 76 – please read at your own discretion.

Boruto chapter 76 spoilers tease Kawaki’s new enemy

The following Boruto chapter 76 spoilers have been shared online by the popular Twitter page ‘Abdul_Zol2’ – the latest manga chapter is set to include the following plot points:

The title of chapter 76 is set to be either ‘A Woman’s Sanctuary’ or ‘Sanctuary for Women’ and will open with Boruto still in shock from what he saw in the final pages of chapter 75. In his head, the final words of Momoshiki are still ringing; “Eventually, your blue eyes will take everything away from you.”

Kawaki explains that he had previously resented Karma and that his true goal had been to somehow remove it from both himself and the wider world, as Karma was responsible for suffering. However, he then shares how he now thinks that the Otsutsuki are the real culprits behind true suffering because they use humans and implant karma on them – Kawaki concludes that his true enemy are all Otsutsuki.

Amado has to leave the conversation as they start to get teary thinking about the daughter who passed away and everyone heads to bed; Eida called Kawaki ‘Dear’ as they each retreat to their rooms. Unfortunately, each character is plagued by confusing thoughts and only a few are able to get a good night’s sleep, such as Daemon who is out like a light.

In the morning, Boruto, Kawaki, Eida and Daemon begin to argue around the breakfast meal with Eida shouting at Boruto how he is only a child and so should not get involved in why she has feelings for Kawaki.

Out of frustration, Eida demands that more girls stay in the apartment and she calls for Sumire and Sarada to come – the three end up sitting on the bed with a pillow each in their hands. They talk about Eida’s feelings for Kawaki, who blushes the entire time; however, the conversation takes a turn when Eida starts to wonder whether her feelings are real or because of some other unknown entity.

Sarada tries to calm Eida down by explaining that not everyone is affected the same way, but she starts to get flustered herself when Eida asks about whether she also has feelings for Boruto.

As Boruto wonders if Momoshiki was right about Eida having an enchantress ability, Kawaki realizes that the two have been secretly talking; the chapter ends with Kawaki demanding to speak with Momoshiki!

The latest chapter from the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga (chapter 76 in the series) is scheduled to launch worldwide Tuesday, December 20.

As confirmed by Manga Plus, the new chapter will be made available to read online at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET/3 PM GMT and will be available to read for free – for the next three chapters.

Access to the full library of published chapters costs users $1.99 a month after a seven-day free trial, with the Manga Plus platform also available to download via the App Store and Google Play.

