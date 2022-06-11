As the release date and time for Boruto episode 253 have been confirmed, fans look ahead to some “Conflicting Feelings” for Team 7.

Boruto remains one of the most popular and talked-about anime series in the world. One of the reasons why the show, and the wider franchise, remains top-tier is the fact that it has fans from every single corner of the world.

The bad news is that it can often be quite difficult to keep track of when new episodes release in your time zone; no one wants to see spoilers by mistake before watching it themselves.

So, what time will Boruto episode 253 release worldwide on Crunchyroll, and what has the official preview revealed about what’s coming in “Conflicting Feelings”.

Music Bands "KANA-BOON" and "Leeny Code Fiction" will perform the new Opening and Ending theme song for Boruto which will debut in July epsiodes. pic.twitter.com/7D4BGT7B6h — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) June 10, 2022

Boruto episode 253: Release date and time

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 253 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, June 12th.

International fans can tune in to the new Boruto anime episode from the following times on Crunchyroll:

Pacific Time – 2 AM PDT

Eastern Time – 5 AM EDT

British Time – 10 AM BST

European Time – 11 AM CEST

India Time – 2.30 PM IST

Philippine Time – 5 PM PHT

Australia Time – 6.30 PM ACST

Boruto Episode 253 New Screenshot! Boruto holding Sarada’s hand?. #boruto pic.twitter.com/llquC7Evol — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) June 10, 2022

Boruto preview trailer and TV caption

The preview trailer for Boruto episode 253 reveals the title to be “Conflicting Feelings” with the English subtitled version being provided by the Abdul_S17 Twitter page, which also shares the following TV caption from Japanese networks:

“Boruto, together with Sarada and Mitsuki, goes to Ikada, who is now fighting against Kirigakure. When Boruto reunites with Ikada, he talks to him as a friend and requests him to stop the war, but Ikada refuses to listen to him because Boruto is the enemy of his sister, Seiren. Boruto still persistently tries to persuade him but Ikada, who looks at him coldly, offers Boruto a certain condition in exchange for stopping the war.” – Text Preview, via Abdul_S17 Twitter.

Boruto Episode 253 Preview [English Sub] (HQ)



Title: “Conflicting Feelings” (6/12) pic.twitter.com/zARhE3iZ5H — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) June 5, 2022

When is the next manga chapter releasing?

The next chapter of the Boruto: Next Generations manga series, number 71, is currently scheduled to launch on the Viz Media and Manga Plus platforms on Monday, June 20th.

The latest instalment of the iconic manga series will release from the following international times:

Pacific Time – 8 AM PDT

Eastern Time – 11 AM EDT

British Time – 4 PM BST

European Time – 5 PM CEST

India Time – 8.30 PM IST

Philippine Time – 11 PM PHT

The first and latest three chapters are available to read for free on both platforms, with a subscription costing $1.99 a month being required to access the entire library of manga chapters.

Manga Plus can be downloaded via the App Store and Google Play.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]