Netflix has just shared the official trailer for Uncle From Another World, but why will this new anime sit in jail upon its release?

Day Three of Netflix’s Geeked Week featured new information for Moonrise, The Dragon Prince, Arcane and much more.

One of the upcoming anime series that was lucky enough to get a new trailer was Uncle From Another World.

Now, fans around the world are wondering what the new series is about, who has been cast in the upcoming anime and most importantly, when Uncle From Another World will release on Netflix?

KAKEGURUI TWIN: Release date confirmed for Netflix’s upcoming spin-off series

‘Uncle from Another World’ is coming soon to NETFLIX. pic.twitter.com/0kJsgpHyvv — Dubbed Anime News? (@DubbedNews) June 10, 2022

Dying Light | Definitive Edition Trailer

What is Uncle From Another World?

Uncle From Another World is an upcoming anime series from Studio AtelierPontdarc, adapting the original manga series by Hotondoshindeiru

The story centres around a young man called Takafumi, whose uncle is tragically hit by a truck and spends 17 years in a coma. However, upon waking up, Takafumi’s uncle starts speaking nonsense about having just returned from another world called Gran Bahamal.

“Takafumi is lost for words, but his uncle proves his claims of being in another dimension by using some magic. Deciding to use his uncle’s powers to earn a living, and with no other relatives to call upon, Takafumi takes him in and they begin to share an apartment together.” – Uncle From Another World, via Netflix YouTube.

Whilst the two live with each other, Takafumi learns of his uncle’s adventures in this other world, but he also talks about how lonely and cruel his life in Gran Bahamal was.

“Two men of different generations work hard to be video content creators in this new and exciting otherwordly comedy set in a corner of an apartment complex!” – Uncle From Another World, via Netflix YouTube.

MOONRISE: Wit Studio helms Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi anime series

Uncle From Another World: Netflix release date and cast

As revealed by Anime News Network, Uncle From Another World will premiere on the Japanese television network AT-X on July 6th.

The anime will then be made available on Netflix’s streaming platform, but access will only be limited to Japan.

Unfortunately, it appears that the series will sit in Netflix Jail like countless other anime, with Netflix labelling the title as “Coming Soon” and set to release Uncle From Another World internationally at a later, unspecified date.

The following voice actors have been confirmed to feature in Uncle From Another World:

Uncle – Voiced by Takehito Koyasu (Zeke from Attack on Titan)

Takafumi – Voiced by Jun Fukuyama (King from Seven Deadly Sins)

Sumika – Voiced by Mikako Komatsu (Maki from Jujutsu Kaisen)

Tsundere Elf – Voiced by Haruka Tomatsu (Zero Two from Darling in the Franxx)

Mabel – Voiced by Aoi Y?ki (Diane from Seven Deadly Sins)

Alicia – Voiced by Aki Toyosaki (YunYun from KonoSuba)

Edger – Voiced by Kenichi Suzumura (Obanai from Demon Slayer)

Raiga – Voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto (Katsuki from My Hero Academia)

Sawae – Voiced by Hisako Kanemoto (Sailor Mercury from Sailor Moon)

"Uncle from Another World" – New Visual!



The anime is scheduled for July 6.



Animation Studio: Atelier Pontdarchttps://t.co/POfeY0xlck pic.twitter.com/ouUUKcoCMO — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) June 9, 2022

Where to read the original manga series

As of June 2022, seven complete Tankobon volumes of the Uncle From Another World manga series have been published in Japan.

However, only four of those volumes have since been launched in English, with volume 5 set to release on July 19th.

Physical copies of the series can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Indigo and Rightstuf.

Digital versions are available through Barnes & Noble, Book Walker, ComiXology, iBooks and Kobo.

THE DRAGON PRINCE: Season 4 shares first teaser trailer for Mystery of Aaravos

Based on the popular manga by the same name, UNCLE FROM ANOTHER WORLD is a slice-of-life isekai anime about what happens after someone returns from a magical life in another world.

Coming to Japan in July. Rest of World Coming Soon!

??#GeekedWeek? pic.twitter.com/lTS5vv9aXZ — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 8, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]