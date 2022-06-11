Everything you need to know about One Piece episode 1021, including release date, time and TV preview as well as manga and game news.

It’s been an extremely busy few weeks for fans of the One Piece franchise when it seems that only a few days pass by before another major One Piece-related news story or tweet goes viral online.

Thankfully, fans around the world can shut their brains off and relax in front of a brand new episode of the Toei anime adaptation this weekend, on either Saturday or Sunday depending on which side of the world you are watching from.

So, what time is One Piece episode 1021 set to release and what should fans expect from the upcoming broadcast.

One Piece episode 1021: Release date and time

One Piece episode 1021, also referred to as season 21 episode 130, is scheduled to premiere both for Japanese and the majority of international fans via the Crunchyroll streaming service on Sunday, June 12th.

Per the series’ streaming page, the 1021st episode of the hit anime will premiere from the following international times:

Pacific Time : 7.00 PM PDT (June 11)

: 7.00 PM PDT (June 11) Eastern Time : 10.00 PM PDT (June 11)

: 10.00 PM PDT (June 11) British Time : 3.00 AM BST

: 3.00 AM BST European Time : 4.00 AM CEST

: 4.00 AM CEST Indian time : 7.30 AM IST

: 7.30 AM IST Philippine Time : 10.00 AM PHT

: 10.00 AM PHT Japanese Time : 11.00 AM JST

: 11.00 AM JST Australia Time: 11.30 AM ACST

Preview trailer teases Kaido’s hybrid reveal

The official preview trailer for One Piece episode 1021 was shared following the credits on last week’s instalment, revealing the title to be “Spank Strikes! Sanji’s Woman-trouble!”

As the title suggests, there is an important fight between Black Maria and Robin set to feature heaving in episode 1012, with Robin attempting to aid Sanji with the help of Brook.

Elsewhere, Carrot and Wanda are faced against Perspero and Jack starts to rampage whilst still in his mammoth form. However, the biggest reveal that will happen is near the end of the episode…Kaido’s hybrid form!

New trailer for One Piece: Odyssey shared

This week, Summer Game Fest was the big talking point within the gaming community and featured the first trailer for the upcoming One Piece: Odyssey video game.

The JRPG title will come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC and Xbox Series X in 2022 – a specific release date remains TBA.

“During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!” – One Piece: Odyssey preview, via BandaiNamco.

Manga announces one month break

Whilst the entire One Piece community is looking forward to Odyssey’s release later this year, many of us are still reeling from the recent news that the manga series will be shortly taking a one-month-long break.

Announced earlier this week, Eiichiro Oda confirmed to fans via social media that the manga would be taking a four-issue break from the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine so that he can reorganise the final story arc.

Oda will also take this opportunity to visit the South African production set of Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation. The author hasn’t been able to supervise filming because of the pandemic, so the chance to see how the series is coming together will surely only be a good thing for fans of One Piece.

