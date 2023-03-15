Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 11 will release soon, and in this article, we have talked about the release schedule for the upcoming episode.

In the previous episode, Yasano fights a mysterious man, who turns out to be her old friend. Later, Tachihara came out as the fifth member of the hunting dogs. He was working with the Port Mafia to help his brother take revenge.

The tenth episode is said to be one of the episodes of Bungo Stray Dogs that came with the biggest twist. Moreover, as the episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans were excited about the upcoming episode of the anime series.

When does Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 11 release?

Crunchyroll anime series Bungo Stray Dogs will release on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 6:00 AM Pacific Timing. Japanese fans can enjoy the episode on local networks such as SUN TV and KBS Kyoto at 10:00 PM JST. Here’s the release schedule for different time zones that fans may follow to track the episode on the streaming platform:

Pacific Timing- 6:00 AM (March 15th)

Central Timing- 8:00 AM (March 15th)

Eastern Timing- 9:00 AM (March 15th)

Greenwich Mean Timing- 1:00 PM (March 15th)

Central European Timing- 2:00 PM (March 15th)

Indian Timing- 6:30 PM (March 15th)

Philippine Timing- 9:00 PM (March 15th)

Australian Timing- 11:30 PM (March 15th)

What happened in the tenth episode of the anime?

Bungo Stray Dogs Episode 10 begins with Yosano, Tanizaki, and Miyazawa coming across Michizo Tachihara, Gin Akutagawa, and Ryuro Hirotsu. While Tochihara wants to kill the detective agency, Hirotsu says they must protect them. Unfortunately, Miyazawa gets hurt when the ambulance suddenly explodes. After that, Miyazawa again gets injured when a sword falls on him out of nowhere. That’s when the group learns that the hunting dogs have arrived.

To protect themselves from the hunting dogs, the armed detective agency and the port mafia hid in a secret passage, where Miyazawa was healed by Yasano. Soon, the latter sees the hooded man. Yasano quickly suggests everyone head in different directions. Atsushi hears the sound of footsteps and gunshots, so he requests the driver to stop the ambulance.

Yasano comes to know the real identity of the hooded person while fighting with him. Later, Tachihara reveals that he was working for the hunting dogs and he was the fifth member of the group. He also tells everyone that the hooded man is his elder brother. Learning this, Yasano says that he should follow his brother’s order. Lastly, we see Tachihara picking up the gun and shooting Yasano, but it’s still unknown whether she is hit.