Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 13 Release date and Time

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 13 has a confirmed release date, and in this article, we have mentioned everything you should know about it.

Bungo Stray Dogs is one of the most popular series that arrived in 2023. Till now, it has blessed us with twelve action-packed episodes, and now it’s time for the finale episode to come out. So, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the last episode of the anime will end.

When will Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 13 will release?

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 13 will be released on TV Asahi on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11:00 PM JST. Fans based in other time zones can watch the episode exclusively on Crunchyroll. You may follow the below time schedule to learn about its release timing as per your region.

Pacific Timing- 7:30 AM (March 29th )

Central Timing- 9:30 AM (March 29th )

Eastern Timing- 10:30 AM (March 29th )

Greenwich Mean Time- 2:30 PM (March 29th )

Central European Time- 3:30 PM (March 29th )

India Standard Time- 8:00 PM (March 29th )

Philippine Time- 10:30 PM (March 29th)

Australian Central Daylight Time- 1:00 AM (March 30th)

What happened in the penultimate episode of the anime series?

In the previous episode, Ango tells Atsushi and Kyouka that the Decay of Angels now plans to set the world into terror. He also reveals that only Lucy can help them, as she can make anyone disappear into thin air. The Bloodhounds get desperate to know the detective agency’s further plans. While investigating, they learned that Lucy is going to Skyward Casino.

Tachihara and Teruko are sent to the Casino to investigate the matter, so the duo decides to take help from the Casino owner, Sigma. However, they do not get any help because Sigma refuses to share information about his customers. While returning, Tachihara spots a shining coin on the floor, and as he is about to pick it up, he sees Atsushi.

When Tachihara enters a room where he sees Atsushi entering, he finds no one there. Meanwhile, Sigma panics that Tachihara will come to know about his secret, so he decides to press a button to make the coin in Tachihara’s hand explode.