It’s time to suit up for our final trip to Carnival Row and we confirm season 2’s release time, date, and episode count, combined with a release schedule and where to watch guide.

It was previously confirmed that season 2 would be the final season of the show, but Amazon did not reveal why the show was being capped at two runs. Presumably, the substantial delay between seasons 1 and 2 – brought about by the pandemic and the birth of Orlando Bloom’s child – may have caused the studio to back out of further commitment.

Created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham for Amazon and based on Beacham’s speculative screenplay, The Killing on Carnival Row, the neo-noir fantasy series, Carnival Row, is set in the titular location inhabited by mythical creatures and plagued with crime, starring Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Simon McBurney, David Gyasi, and more.

MORE AMAZON: Star Trek Picard season 3 to premiere in UK the day after Paramount Plus debut

Where to watch Carnival Row season 2

The only place you will be able to watch Carnival Row season 2 is on Amazon Prime Video, as the show is exclusive to the platform.

Both US and UK fans of the series will be able to watch the new season through Amazon’s streaming service.

Amazon Prime is only available through a subscription, however, that begins with a 30-day free trial.

Carnival Row – Cr. Julie Vrabelova/© 2010-2023 Amazon.com

Carnival Row season 2 release time

Carnival Row’s season 2 release date is set for Friday, February 17, 2023, on Amazon Prime.

Following the release pattern on most Amazon Prime shows, season 2 will premiere at Midnight ET.

This means viewers in the west will receive the debut at 9 pm PT on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Below, we have translated what the Midnight ET premiere is the equivalent of in your part of the world:

United Kingdom – 5 am GMT

Australia – 2 pm AEST

Brazil – 1 am BRT

Europe – 6 am CEST

India – 9:30 am IST

Japan – 1 pm JST

New Zealand – 4 pm NZS

Nice to see you again, citizens. February 17th, we return to Carnival Row. pic.twitter.com/watCkCZqgH — Carnival Row (@CarnivalRow) January 9, 2023

MORE AMAZON: Vox Machina fans look ahead to the years of Critical Role content to come

Carnival Row season 2 episode count and release schedule

The Carnival Row episode count for season 2 is confirmed to have 10 episodes, which is two installments more than the count of season 1.

Season 2 on Amazon Prime will begin streaming with a double-bill premiere on the aforementioned release date.

New installments will then be released weekly on a Friday and our full release schedule confirms when each episode will premiere.

Carnival Row – Cr. Julie Vrabelova/© 2010-2023 Amazon.com

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all