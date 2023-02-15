Movies & Television

Star Trek: Picard season 3 release time and where to watch

Ready to embark on the final mission?

By Jo Craig

Patrick Stewart as Jean Luc Picard pointing a gun in a control room in Star Trek: Picard
Star Trek: Picard - Cr. Amazon Prime Video UK/YouTube

Carrying the mantel for past captains, Kirk and Janeway, Picard is preparing for his final mission and we reveal the release time for Star Trek Picard season 3, confirm the release date and episode count, as well as pinpoint where to watch the final season.

Joining Picard in the franchise is Star Trek: Discovery, which is preparing to launch season 5 on Paramount+ and is expected to release around the summer of 2023.

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman, the science-fiction drama, Star Trek: Picard is the eighth overall Star Trek series in the franchise, following retired Starfleet admiral, Jean-Luc Picard. 

Where to watch Picard season 3

The only place you will be able to watch Star Trek Picard season 3 in the US will be on Paramount+.

This streaming service can only be accessed by subscription only, which offers two plans: $5 per month or $50 per year. A Premium Plan is also on offer.

Fans in the UK will be able to watch new episodes on Amazon Prime, which is also only available through a subscription that begins with a 30-day free trial.

Star Trek Picard season 3 release time

Star Trek: Picard season 3 release date is set for Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+.

The first episode will premiere at 3 am ET in the United States for Paramount+ users, which translates to Midnight PT.

UK fans will be able to watch new episodes from season 3 the following day on Amazon Prime, on February 17, 2023.

Following the pattern of most Amazon Prime releases, the first episode of season 3 is expected to drop at Midnight GMT on the aforementioned release date.

Star Trek: Picard – Cr. Amazon Prime Video UK/YouTube.

Star Trek Picard season 3 episode count

Season 3 is confirmed to have 10 episodes altogether, matching the episode count of its first two seasons.

The final run will stream on a weekly basis, every Thursday, with the UK receiving new episodes every Friday. 

Season 3’s release schedule confirms that the final episode of the show will air on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Diablo® II: Resurrected™ | Amazon Class Trailer
Latest Trailers
Inscryption | Accolades Trailer
Jo Craig
@https://twitter.com/shingeekyjo

Jo Craig is a staff writer at GRV Media reporting pop culture content on Forever Geek and brainstorming with the HITC Entertainment team. After nearly a decade in the game, Jo finds dissecting Marvel trailers for hours standard practice and still finds time to review, analyse, and research film, anime, video games and everything on the nerdy spectrum. Maintaining a strong social media presence, Jo’s passion for contributing to the geek culture community is a staple in their work and the spark behind vibrant discussions with comrades, even though some disagree that The Lord of the Rings is the best franchise.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know