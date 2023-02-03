LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Jensen Ackles attends The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

As Ben Affleck’s portrayal of the world’s greatest detective in Zack Snyder’s Justice League run fades into memory, fans look ahead at who the new Batman will be and we explain why Jensen Ackles may be in with a shot.

When it comes to live-action projects, DC will have two Batmen on the go, with one new variant existing in the DCU and the other being Robert Pattinson’s variant in the Elseworlds sequel with Matt Reeves at the helm.

The new movies and shows include Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Superman Legacy, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, The Brave and the Bold, Booster Gold, The Authority, and Paradise Lost.

Jensen Ackles as the DCU’s new Batman?

Non-comic-book aficionados may only recognize Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester from the hit The CW show, Supernatural, or more recently as Soldier Boy in Amazon Prime’s The Boys – but Ackles has a number of receipts from DC.

Ackles previously supplied the voice of Bruce Wayne and Jason Todd in different animated projects, beginning back in 2010’s Batman: Under the Red Hood when he voiced the titular Red Hood and his alias.

Fast forward to 2021 when Ackles voiced Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Long Halloween Part One and Part Two – an animated adaptation of the popular comic arc by Jeff Loeb and Tim Sale.

Ackles then went on to voice Batman in the 2022 animation, Legion of Super-Heroes, proving his popularity with the studio and becoming a resident name to follow in the footsteps of the late, great Kevin Conroy.

Aside from his natural ability to provide Batman’s nuanced voice, many DC fans believe the actor has the physical chops to portray both the billionaire alias and the crime-fighter.

Since the dcu Batman will more experienced, give me jensen ackles. He’s done a great job voicing him and has the look and acting for it pic.twitter.com/p1jLT3f9zR — J.Y18 (@Superherotalk18) January 31, 2023

The Brave and the Bold

Gunn announced The Brave and the Bold starring Bruce Wayne as the Caped Crusader and his estranged son, Damian Wayne, which is considered to be a reboot of the character’s live-action story.

Damian’s mother, Talia al Ghul, is a classic Batman villain and daughter of Ra’s al Ghul, who passes him over to his father, Bruce Wayne, after assassin training and he eventually evolves into Robin.

The DC fandom is alight with Batman fan casts for the movie, including The Haunting of Hill House’s, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, alongside Ackles.

DC Studios – Cr. DC, YouTube.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

