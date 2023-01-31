Movies & Television

Class Series Release date and Time for Netflix

By Aparna Ukil

Netflix is coming soon with an Indian TV Series titled Class, that’s the remake of the Spanish hit television series Elite. Here’s everything you need to know about the series’ release time and date.

Elite is a Spanish television series that was originally released in 2018, and after receiving a tremendous amount of love globally, the series has come up with six seasons to date. Recreating something that’s already famous amongst a massive fanbase is a challenging task, but the National award-winning director Aashim Ahluwalia took the risk. It’s understandable how much hard work is involved in creating the show that too in a different cinematic language.

In an interview, Ahluwalia said:

Rather than just making a localised copy, I used the Spanish show as a source novel—as a starting point for something new. It’s not just about recreating a show for Indian audiences, but also about bringing a unique perspective and cultural context to the story.”

When will Class get released on Netflix?

Class Season 1 will come out on Netflix on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:01 AM Pacific Timing with all eight episodes. So, you have a good television series to binge-watch this weekend. Well, below, we have given the release dates for different regions of the world that you should follow:

  • Pacific Timing- 12:01 AM
  • Central Timing- 2:01 AM
  • Eastern Timing- 3:01 AM
  • Greenwich Mean Timing- 8:01 AM
  • Central European Timing- 9:01 AM
  • Indian Timing- 1:31 PM
  • Philippine Timing- 4:01 PM

What is the web series Class about?

Class is an upcoming new-age drama series that revolves around three scholarship students whose life gets in chaos when they come across the wealthy students of their new school. It shows the dirty and never-seen-before side of the modern school. As scholarship students try to fit in with their rich and spoiled classmates, they constantly find themselves ridiculed by them.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

Three students from a poor neighborhood join an exclusive high school for Delhi elite, where dark secrets and rumors ultimately lead to murder.

