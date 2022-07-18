What time will Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 3 release around the world and what has the official preview synopsis revealed?

Classroom of the Elite is well-and-truly back for more high-stakes psychological drama.

After two excellent opening episodes, the series is currently the third highest-rated anime from the 2022 Summer slate, scoring an impressive 8.13/10 on MyAnimeList – only behind Made in Abyss season 2 and Overlord season 4.

However, our Monday schedule is thankfully all about Shouya and his cohort, but what time will season 2 episode 3 of the Classroom of the Elite anime adaptation release on Crunchyroll?

Season 2 episode 3 of Classroom of the Elite is scheduled to premiere around the world on Monday, July 17th.

Crunchyroll has thankfully confirmed the international streaming time for new simulcast episodes for the following:

Pacific Time – 6:30 AM

Eastern Time – 9:30 AM

British Time – 2:30 PM

European Time – 3:30 PM

India Time – 7 PM

Philippine Time – 9:30 PM

Australia Central Time – 11 PM

Preview and synopsis shared for S2 episode 3

The official Japanese website for Classroom of the Elite has shared the following episode synopsis for season 2 episode 3, titled “The best souls can exhibit the greatest of vices and the most extreme of virtues.”

“Karuizawa is distraught when he is confronted by Manabe and the other students in Class C. Ayanokoji tries to calmly observe the situation. Ayakoji tries to calmly observe the situation. However, Yukimura, unable to hold back any longer, jumps out in front of Karuizawa and the others. Ayakoji looks at Karuizawa, who is abnormally frightened, and seems to have thought of something. ……” – Story 03, via you-zitsu.

The Kadokawa Anime YouTube channel has also shared a special preview trailer for the upcoming episode, see below.

Who performs the opening and ending theme songs?

The opening theme song for Classroom of the Elite is called “Dance In The Game” and is performed by ZAQ.

Crunchyroll has shared the opening animation sequence, which is remarkably coming up to 500,000 views.

As avid fans of the anime may recognise, ZAQ also performed the opening theme song from the series’ first season, titled “Caste Room”.

The new ending theme song is called “Hito Shibai” and is performed by Mai Fuchigami.

An official music video has yet to be shared on YouTube; however, a short MV preview has been released by the Mai Fuchigami official channel, with more than 164,000 views on the generic Topic video provided to YouTube by Lantis.

