Copycat Killer Release date and Time on Netflix

The upcoming Taiwanese drama series Copycat Killer will release on Netflix soon, and here’s everything you should know about the thriller tv series.

The weekend is here, and every cinephile might be looking for some exciting Tv shows or films that can help make the end of the week electrifying for them. So, Copycat Killer could be a treat to their eyes and senses. The Tv series is a live-action adaptation of a Japanese novel by Miyuki Miyabe. And this is not its first live-action; earlier, it has been adapted into several Japanese films.

When does Copycat Killer release for streaming?

Copycat Killer will release on Netflix at 12:00 AM PT on Friday, March 31, 2023. The drama series will get released in different regions at different times due to the time differences. Here, we have given a time schedule that will help you track the series in your area.

Pacific Timing- 12:00 AM

Central Timing- 2:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 3:00 AM

British Timing- 8:00 AM

Central European Timing- 9:00 AM

India Standard Timing- 12:30 PM

Philippine Timing- 3:00 PM

Australian Timing- 5:30 PM

What’s the story of the Taiwanese drama series?

As seen in the trailer, the series opens up by showing a creepy person blowing the whistle. After that, we see every news channel and authorities receiving a videotape in which we hear a person saying:

Let me ask you a question. Do you believe anyone can become a murderer?

The series’ story takes place in the 1990s when the top prosecutor Guo Xiao Qi gets his first-ever serial killing case. The killer is such a manipulator that he easily tricks the higher authorities of the city and mocks them with a new victim every day. It would be thrilling to see the game of cat and mouse between Guo Xiao and the most manipulative killer ever.

Along with the trailer, Netflix also released the official synopsis, which reads:

Netflix exclusive Mandarin series Copycat Killer, a thriller based on famed Japanese mystery writer Miyabe Miyuki’s bestselling novel of the same name, is set in the 1990s and tells the story of Kuo Hsiao-chi (Wu Kang-ren), a veteran homicide prosecutor handling his first-ever serial killer case, and how he tries to bring justice to the perpetrator. With the murderer’s repeated aggravations, Hsiao-chi is determined to find the key piece of evidence to crack the case, even if it means putting his life on the line.