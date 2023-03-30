Murder Mystery 2 Release date and Time for Netflix

The anticipated sequel to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s comedy suspense film Murder Mystery is getting released on Netflix in some time. Here, we have disclosed the release information for you.

When Murder Mystery was released on the streaming platform in 2019, it gathered more than 80 Million viewership within four days of its arrival. So, it’s pretty much clear why the film‘s makers announced a sequel the same year. Besides that, it’s worth noting that this will be the second sequel film to star Adam Sandler, the first being Grown Ups 2.

So, when will the sequel to one of the most loved Netflix original films get released for streaming?

When will Murder Mystery 2 get released on Netflix?

Murder Mystery 2 will arrive on Netflix on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Midnight Pacific Timing. The other time zones will get the film on the streaming giant at the below timings:

Pacific Timing- 12:00 AM

Central Timing- 2:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 3:00 AM

British Timing- 8:00 AM

Central European Timing- 9:00 AM

India Standard Timing- 12:30 PM

Philippine Timing- 3:00 PM

Australian Timing- 5:30 PM

What is Murder Mystery 2 about?

The sequel’s story takes place after four years of the first film. The detective couple Nick and Audrey struggle to establish their own private detective agency. They get into trouble when their friend Maharajah is abducted from his wedding.

The synopsis of the film reads:

Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding

The new cast of the film involves several familiar faces

Beginning with John Kani, who will star as Colonel Ulenga in the film. MCU fans recognize him as T’Challa’s father, King T’Chaka. Besides him, the Enola Holmes star Adeel Akhtar will be seen as The Maharajah in the new sequel film.

Several other actors, including Mark Strong, Zurin Villanueva, Enrique Arce, Annie Mumolo, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Kuhoo Verma, will also join the cast. However, their on-screen roles are yet to be disclosed.