Kill Boksoon Release date, Time and Where to Watch

Kill Boksoon is arriving on Netflix soon, and in this post, we talk about the South Korean thriller film’s release date and time on the platform.

Nowadays, Television series’ are getting more popular compared to films. That’s because several OTT platforms are coming up with big original shows involving popular names from the industry. However, this article discusses an upcoming South Korean Netflix original film that deserves your attention. This sees the Netflix film debut of the Cannes-winning 50-year-old actress Jeon Do-yeon.

In 2022, the film was officially announced, and at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival, it premiered for the World on February 18, 2023. Now, when the film is coming to Netflix, every fan wants to know about its exact release schedule to catch up with it without getting out of their comfort zones.

When does the Netflix original Thriller film Kill Boksoon get released?

Netflix will add the South Korean film Kill Boksoon on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 12:00 AM PT to its library. Fans in the rest of the world can look at the below time schedule to track the film in their regions:

Pacific Timing- 12:00 AM

Central Timing- 2:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 3:00 AM

British Timing- 8:00 AM

Central European Timing- 9:00 AM

India Standard Timing- 12:30 PM

Philippine Timing- 3:00 PM

Australian Timing- 5:30 PM

The plot of Kill Boksoon Explored

The story of the upcoming South Korean film revolves around a single mother, Kill Bok Soon, who works as an assassin for M.K Enterprises. However, she knows that she cannot reveal her true identity in front of anyone, not even her teenage daughter. So, when asked about her profession, she says she works in an Event Planning company. Before she can plan to retire from being a killer, she must prepare herself for the outcome of her decision.

Here’s the brief synopsis released by Netflix:

At work, she’s a renowned assassin. At home, she’s a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That’s easy. It’s parenting that’s the hard part.