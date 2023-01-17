HBO's The Last of Us - Cr. Liane Hentscher/HBO, © 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for HBO’s The Last of Us**

According to many gamers, the video game to live-action curse has finally lifted thanks to HBO and we reveal a subtle Uncharted Easter egg hidden in plain sight within The Last of Us premiere.

HBO’s adaptation will run for nine episodes following the events of the first game, putting the season finale on March 12, 2023.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

HBO’s The Last of Us Uncharted Easter egg

When we are first introduced to Bella Ramsey’s Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us, she is being held by Marlene and the Fireflies within a room.

Resembling the attire of Ellie in the video game, the character is wearing jeans, converse, and a simple baseball shirt.

Following the video game’s penchant to include Easter eggs of other Naughty Dog games, the red and white baseball tee that Ellie is wearing could be a nod to young Nathan Drake’s shirt in Uncharted 3.

The 15-year-old Nate appears during chapters 2 and 3 in the third installment of the game series, while he is living in Cartagena. This is where he meets Sully and we can see he wears the same red and white baseball shirt as Ellie.

Uncharted Easter egg in #TheLastOfUsHBO?



Ellie is wearing the same top as young Nathan Drake from Uncharted 3.#TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/86bh4PxJIL — ShinGeekyJo (@shingeekyjo) January 17, 2023

The Last of Us episode 2 preview – Infected

The Last of Us episode 2, titled ‘Infected’, is scheduled to be released on HBO on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

The episode will debut at Midnight PT in the United States, however, fans watching in the UK can watch episode 2 at 2 am GMT on Monday, January 23, 2023.

According to HBO’s episode 2 trailer featured at the end of the premiere, Joel and Ellie will meet up with Marlon and Florence who advise them to go east.

The trio will also come into contact with their first clicker as they explore the abandoned city, with Sam joining the group briefly.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Last of Us is now streaming on HBO and HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.

