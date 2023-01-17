How did Marlene know Ellie’s name wasn’t Veronica in The Last of Us TV show? We explore Marlene and Ellie’s mother’s relationship.

*Warning: spoilers for The Last of Us*

Episode one of HBO’s The Last of Us has been on everyone’s lips since its premiere on Sunday, 15th January. Regardless if you have played the original 2013 game or if this is your first time stepping inside the world of Joel, Tess and Ellie, the experience will be one to remember if the first episode is anything to go by.

Of course, even if you’re a huge fan of TLOU’s universe, there are still grey areas that aren’t explained in great detail. If you’re one of the viewers who has been wondering how Marlene knew Ellie’s real name, even though she introduced herself as “Veronica”, let’s explore Marlene’s past relationship with Anna, Ellie’s mother.

How does Marlene know Ellie in The Last of Us?

To answer that, we need to rewind to Ellie’s birth. Anna, Ellie’s mother, became pregnant just after the outbreak so Ellie has never known a world before that. While giving birth to Ellie, Anna tragically passed away but while pregnant, she wrote her a letter telling her that life is worth living and to make her proud. She also asked Marlene, who she had a close relationship with while working as a nurse, to look after Ellie if anything happened to her.

After Anna’s death, Marlene was true to her word and took care of Ellie for a period but due to her dangerous position as the leader of the Fireflies, she thought that Ellie would be safer in an orphanage. Later, Ellie then went on to attend a military boarding school, presumably still under the eye of Marlene but from a distance so Ellie never knew she existed. There is a lot more regarding Riley and Ellie and them both escaping the school so to prevent spoilers for that particular narrative, we will jump forward to Ellie then getting captured by the Fireflies, as seen in the HBO show, and her first encounter with Marlene.

The Last of Us continues on Sunday, January 22 on HBO and HBO Max. For UK viewers episode 2 will be available on Sky and NOWTV the following day.

Show all