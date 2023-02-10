Joe Goldberg’s body count is continuing to mount in You season 4, and we introduce you to the new character, Vic, and the actor who plays him, Sean Pertwee. We also explore if Vic survives the events of the first five episodes, and if not, who killed him?

Fans are expecting You to return for a fifth season on Netflix – since there has been no confirmation that season 4 is the final story – even though the run has not been green-lit yet.

Developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble for Netflix, and based on the novel series of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, the American psychological thriller, You, follows Joe Goldberg, who is part stalker, part serial killer and removes any threats that come in the way of his budding romances.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for You season 4**

Meet Sean Pertwee, Vic from You Season 4

Sean Pertwee is an iconic British actor, whose career began back in 1987 with the movie, Prick Up Your Ears.

Pertwee has since starred in a number of British treasures, including the shows Waking the Dead and The Tudors, alongside films Dog Soldiers and Equilibrium.

The actor is famously the son of Jon Pertwee, who was a comedy actor best known for his role as the third doctor in Doctor Who between 1970 and 1974. Pertwee’s father passed away in 1996, but the actor was also the first to play Doctor Who while the BBC transitioned from black and white to color.

Pertwee plays Vic in You season 4, who is the driver and bodyguard of businessman, Adam, while arousing suspicion around Joe.

Who killed Vic in You?

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for You season 4**

Vic is killed by none other than Joe Goldberg during the events of You season 4.

While honoring Simon’s death at the funeral, Joe is forced to kill off Vic because of his previous suspicion towards him.

Vic began targeting the protagonist after Malcolm’s death and Joe felt he had no other option but to kill him, hiding his body on top of Simon’s coffin.

How many episodes are in You season 4?

You season 4 is confirmed to have 10 installments, following the episode count of the hit show’s first three seasons.

Penn Badgley is returning as the serial killer, Joe Goldberg, alongside a new cast of characters – with the exception of Tati Gabrielle returning as Marienne.

The first batch of season 4 began streaming on Thursday, February 9, 2023, and part 2 will premiere one month later on Thursday, March 9, 2023, beginning with episode 6.

Below, we have included season 4’s release schedule in full, complete with the titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Joe Takes a Holiday – February 9, 2023

– February 9, 2023 Episode 2: Portrait of the Artist – February 9, 2023

– February 9, 2023 Episode 3: Eat the Rich – February 9, 2023

– February 9, 2023 Episode 4: Hampsie – February 9, 2023

– February 9, 2023 Episode 5: The Fox and the Hound – February 9, 2023

– February 9, 2023 Episode 6: TBA – March 9, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – March 9, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – March 9, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – March 9, 2023

Episode 10: TBA – March 9, 2023

You season 4 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

