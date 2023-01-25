Daniel Spellbound Season 2 Release date and Time on Netflix

Daniel Spellbound, the Canadian computer-animated tv series, is coming back to our screens with a second season. If you’re waiting for Season 2 to drop, here’s all you need to know about its release schedule.

Netflix announced Daniel Spellbound back in 2021; however, it took almost a year for the creators to complete the first season of the animated series. Season 1, consisting of a total of ten episodes, aired in October 2022. Not many people knew about the show because of the lack of marketing, but fans who stumbled upon the show still loved it. Daniel Spellbound sort of has a cult following and, even though limited, a loyal fanbase. So, it’s no wonder that the network renewed the show for a second season, which, by the way, is arriving only a few months after the first season’s conclusion.

When Does Daniel Spellbound Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

Daniel Spellbound Season 2 is scheduled to premiere worldwide on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The show will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix, and the streaming platform will release the new episodes at 12 AM PT (Pacific Timing). However, the show’s release time will vary depending on your region, so here’s the exact release schedule you need to follow:

Pacific Time: 12 AM

Eastern Time: 3 AM

British Time: 8 AM

European Time: 9 AM

India Time: 12.30 PM

Australia Time: 4.30 PM

What Is Daniel Spellbound About?

Daniel Spellbound sort of features a story reminiscence to role-playing video games, where players have to find supernatural or magical artifacts to level up and fight dangerous villains. Daniel, a not-so-normal guy, has to find mysterious and expensive magical artifacts to come out of considerable debt.

BreakingNews:Netflix Animation Renews Daniel Spellbound For Season 2 Coming January 26th 2023 Streaming on Netflix pic.twitter.com/0QKAq8LGkM — DStyles510 (@DStyles0510) January 2, 2023

Daniel is also accompanied by a talking pig, who, aside from being a little nuisance, helps Daniel unlock the mystery behind a few artifacts. The show takes on an unforgettable magical adventure where Daniel comes across some powerful characters, and while all of these characters are powerful, not all of them are exactly friendly to Daniel.