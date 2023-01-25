As part of Netflix’s after-school club, the animated Daniel Spellbound and his pig friend are returning for season 2 and we reveal how many episodes there are, confirm the release date and release time, and introduce you to the cast.

Co-produced by Netflix Animation, Industrial Brothers, and Boat Rocker Studios, the first season premiered on the streaming platform back in October 2022 and was featured during Netflix Geeked Week.

Created by Matt Fernandes from Industrial Brothers, the Canadian computer animation series, Daniel Spellbound, follows the titular teenager who has access to the hidden magic world and is tasked with gathering ingredients for magicians.

Daniel Spellbound season 2 release date and time

Daniel Spellbound season 2 is scheduled to release on Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Netflix.

Following the pattern of most Netflix releases, season 2 will premiere on Netflix at Midnight PT.

The aforementioned release time translates to the following global release times where you are around the world:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Daniel Spellbound – Cr. Netflix After School/YouTube

How many episodes are in Daniel Spellbound season 2?

IMDB confirms Daniel Spellbound season 2 will have 10 episodes within its sophomore run, matching the episode count of the first season.

Its predecessor run offered ten, 22-minute installments, and the second season is expected to follow suit with the run time.

Like many Netflix series, all ten episodes of season 2 will drop at the same time on the aforementioned release date.

Meet the Daniel Spellbound season 2 cast

All the regular faces are returning for season 2, including Alex Barima as the protagonist and Deven Christian Mack as his pig friend, Hoagie.

After last season’s boss battle with the Dark Mage, Daniel and the crew will likely have their work cut out for them this time around.

Daniel Spellbound joins another animated series on Netflix this week, Record of Ragnarok, which is also celebrating its season 2 debut.

Below, we have included the full cast list:

Catherine Disher – The Pie Maker

– The Pie Maker Rainbow Sun Francks – Burden

– Burden Chantel Riley – Lucy Santana

– Lucy Santana Joe Pingue – Spanos

– Spanos Lynn Rafferty – Bixby Prospero

– Bixby Prospero Deven Christian Mack – Hoagie

– Hoagie Alex Barima – Daniel Spellbound

– Daniel Spellbound Kyra Harper – Camilla Thomas

– Camilla Thomas Philip Craig – Viktor Albright

– Viktor Albright Dwayne Hill – Tyson

– Tyson Julie Sype – Elyse

#DanielSpellbound is #1 on Netflix Kids in India and Brazil. #2 in Germany. #3 in Canada. #4 in Italy and the UK. And #6 in Hong Kong and the US! Thank you to everyone watching – and I hope you keep watching!



I've been promoting very hard, but I am grateful for this opportunity — Merrill Hagan (@MerrillHagan) November 1, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all