To replace the void left behind by Locke & Key or Shadow and Bone, Netflix is releasing a brand-new series this week for young adults and we confirm how many episodes are in Lockwood & Co and confirm the release date and release time.

Marvel fans may be surprised to know that the Netflix series actually stars Tom Holland’s younger brother, Paddy Holland, in a supporting role.

Directed and written by Joe Cornish for Netflix and based on the supernatural book series of the same name by Jonathan Stroud, the British detective thriller, Lockwood & Co, follows a group of teenagers who make a start-up ghost-hunting business based in London.

Lockwood & Co season 2 release date

Lockwood & Co is scheduled to release on Friday, January 27, 2023, on Netflix.

Following the pattern of most Netflix releases, Lockwood & Co will premiere on Netflix at Midnight PT.

We’ve provided a release time conversion for fans watching around the world.

How many episodes in Lockwood & Co season 1?

Lockwood & Co season 1 is confirmed to have eight episodes in its entirety, with all installments dropping simultaneously on the aforementioned release date.

Since the series is based on a collection of books, there is a high chance that the show will continue into season 2, as it has not been billed as a limited series.

No episode titles have been announced for season 1 yet, so we will update this page when they are stated.

Book fans can’t wait for the adaptation

Since the book series has been around for ten years, the show’s literary counterpart has accumulated quite the fan base.

Twitter has become the stage for fans to share their excitement about the adaptation finally coming to fruition.

Fans were also sharing a number of positive, early reviews that have been flowing in for the series.

I'm so excited to see Lockwood & co series on Friday!!!!

I can practically feel the serotonin frowing through my veins, I still can't believe that there are only 3 days left #LockwoodandCo pic.twitter.com/wcCZizz5ym — Fell From Mars ?? (@TodaysWizard) January 24, 2023

