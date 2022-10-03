**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

This week’s entry of House of the Dragon saw a number of secretive meetings occur under the cover of darkness, but many are complaining that it was nearly impossible to watch, and we explain why Episode 7 was so dark.

Driftmark centered around the titular location and Laena’s funeral. With Vhagar without a master, Aemond took the opportunity to cease the dragon for himself, which led to a physical confrontation between the children.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House Of The Dragon | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Sky Atlantic BridTV 11171 House Of The Dragon | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Sky Atlantic https://i.ytimg.com/vi/OsGqabdETh0/hqdefault.jpg 1089114 1089114 center 32600

Fans Complain Episode 7 is “Unwatchable”

Viewers were quick to comment on Episode 7’s creative lightning, but many thought the episode was too dark to be able to see anything.

One fan commented House of the Dragon was following in Game of Thrones’ footsteps by “making an episode so dark it’s almost unwatchable.”

Others were genuinely asking if the dark lightning was a stylistic choice or a technical error, implying that the production team did not intend for the entry to be so dark.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON continuing the classic Thrones tradition of making an episode so dark it's almost unwatchable pic.twitter.com/g1IXPlG6Nl — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) October 3, 2022

Why is House of the Dragon Episode 7 So Dark?

House of the Dragon Episode 7 is dark because the events of the episode take place during the night, which created a dusk atmosphere.

After Laena’s funeral, we see the light fading while the ceremony is started to disband, and this is when the meat and potatoes of the episode are served under the limited light source from the moon.

Many scenes were shrouded in darkness which was no doubt a creative choice on the showrunners’ part to conceal Rhaenyra and Daemon’s affair, as well as Aemond’s meeting with Vhagar.

These shots were likely filmed during the day and then edited in post-production to convey the appearance of nighttime, which is a trick used by many filmmakers to work around the challenge of shooting during the dead of night.

House of the Dragon – Cr. Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO, 2022. Warner Media, LLC

House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview – The Lord of the Tides

House of the Dragon Episode 8, titled The Lord of the Tides, is scheduled to be released on HBO on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

With Otto returning as the King’s Hand, House Hightower is now in a position of power while Viserys’ illness continues to deteriorate him.

Rhaenyra’s fresh union with Daemon will fuel their journey back to King’s Landing in order to pry dominance from the Hightowers.

The title, The Lord of the Tides, suggests the heir of Driftmark will be in dispute, while the Targaryen children fight their own battles.

Quiet in the realm.



House of the Dragon starts now. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/4pvS7VYiTc — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) October 3, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

Show all