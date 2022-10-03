**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

House of the Dragon doesn’t live up to its full potential unless there are a couple of close-up dragon sequences in the entry, and Episode 7 showed Aemond getting his fair share of quality dragon time.

This week also saw Rhaenyra and Daemon tie the knot after years of forbidden flirting, after a Laenor’s shocking dismissal. The Targaryen kids also got their knuckledusters out, which fuelled Alicent’s rage against the Princess.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family's war known as the Dance of Dragons.

Episode 7 Recap

Under the cover of darkness, Aemond takes matters into his own hands to go and claim Laena’s now rogue dragon Vhagar.

After being teased for not having a dragon and generally not managing to fit in, Aemond speaks some calming High Valyrian to Vhagar, before the beast allows Aemond to mount him.

We then see a stunning flying sequence with Aemond finding his footing and Vhagar accepting the young prince as his new rider.

Aemond flying Vhagar for the first time was pretty sick ngl #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/SM59jhkqyW — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 3, 2022

What Does Lykiri and Soves Mean?

While sneaking up on Vhagar the dragon is noticeably spooked and attempts to Dracarys Aemond before the prince speaks:

“Dohaeras, Vhagar! Lykiri! *climbs dragon* Soves!”

The High Valyrian words ‘lykiri’ and ‘soves’ translate to “calm down” and “fly”, confirmed by Game of Thrones fandom.

This translation matches Aemond’s attempt to calm Vhagar and then instruct the dragon to fly with the prince as his new rider.

Aemond Targaryen taming Vhagar. what an amazing scene#HouseOfTheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/jEzJ7TNqzG — House Of The Dragon TR (@HouseOTDragonTR) October 3, 2022

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and has settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

