Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s Super Bowl trailer was a hit and James Gunn’s closing project will be the second movie on offer from Marvel this year and we reveal if Rocket Raccoon dies in the comics, following rumors that Bradley Cooper’s furry character may perish.

Actor, Dave Bautista, has confirmed that it will be his final time playing Drax for Marvel as he explores other roles in his career. This leaves the door open to either Drax or Rocket Raccoon dying in the third installment.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

**Warning – Potential spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3**

Does Rocket Racoon die in the comics?

Yes, Rocket Raccoon is killed within one run of Marvel Comics taking place in the first issue of Secret Wars.

While the Guardians of the Galaxy assist in an incursion between Earth-616 and Earth-1610, both Rocket and Groot are taken out by the Children of Tomorrow – a group created by an evil version of Reed Richards.

While it seems a little early for any Secret Wars events to play out in the MCU, Marvel may have decided to showcase this death early on.

Rocket does return in other runs of the Guardians of the Galaxy comics, but since the MCU will eventually lead to the Secret Wars narrative, it’s not looking too good for our favorite raccoon.

Does Rocket die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

The answer to does Rocket die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? is tricky to answer right now, but there are many clues hinting that he will.

We’ll see Rocket’s origin story, showcasing his creation as the talking animal at the hands of The High Evolutionary essentially starting his warrior life on a bed of technology.

The recent trailer shows Gamora running back to the ship with a limp Rocket in her arms and we later see Peter and Groot crying over some sort of medical stretcher.

The first Guardians 3 trailer also showed Rocket speaking from some form of wreckage, therefore, it seems likely that he may die there.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Super Bowl trailer

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Super Bowl trailer was released this past Sunday, a few months after the first trailer dropped, accompanying DC’s first look at The Flash.

Alongside showing more of the High Evolutionary’s experiment on Rocket, we also saw more of Star-Lord’s relationship with Ravanger Gamora.

Fans were also excited to get an extended look at Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, and the main antagonist of the movie, The High Evolutionary.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

