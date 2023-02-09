Fans doubted Marvel Studios’ ability to bring B-movie-styled villain, Modok, into live-action, but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania prevailed. We confirm if actor and comedian Jim Carrey is playing the villain and we explain who Modok is.

The first Ant-Man movie debuted back in 2015, paving the way for its sequel in 2018, which hosted the arrival of the Wasp. Quantumania was thought to be the last entry in the trilogy, but there are already rumors teeing up Ant-Man 4.

Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more as the titular superheroes face-off against Kang the Conquerer and the Quantum Realm.

Does Jim Carrey play Modok in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

No, Jim Carrey is not playing Modok in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Instead, Modok is being portrayed by Corey Stall, who appeared in the first Ant-Man movie playing Darren Cross, a.k.a. Yellowjacket.

Carrey was touted for the role back in October 2021, when Marvel scoopers on Twitter wrongfully reported that the actor had already been cast and contracted to several movies.

These reports turned out to be false, which means fans can continue to fan-cast Carrey in his perfect MCU role.

What does Modok mean? Acronym explained

Modok, written M.O.D.O.K., is an acronym that stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.

Modok was created by technician George Tarleton while he was working for A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics) to develop the Cosmic Cube.

Tarleton was mutated into a living computer by the Scientist Supreme, and the transformation caused his cranium to increase in order to accommodate his superhuman intelligence.

The character – straight out of Marvel Comics – has been criticized for its design in early reviews for Quantumania, because it’s hard to make a big, floating head come to life and make it look believable.

Ant-Man 3 early reviews

Early reviews releasing after the world premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are cascading through social media – and they all have one criticism in common.

A flurry of reviewers have said Ant-Man 3 spends a little too much time focusing on setting up the future Phases 5 and 6, alongside Kang the Conqueror’s uprising – but forgets to honor the conclusive Ant-Man entry that this is thought to be.

However, many fans have praised the film for its weird and wacky time in the Quantum Realm, and Kang’s actor, Jonathan Majors, is getting accolades across the board for his performance.

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is truly EPISODE 1 of what is sure to be a crazy cinematic series. You have to enjoy this movie more as an episode of something greater rather than it’s own standalone film that concludes a trilogy. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) February 7, 2023

