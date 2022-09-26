**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

Ser Harwin Strong was barely shown in House of the Dragon Episode 5, but Rhaenyra’s knight was front and center during this week’s entry and we reveal if Ser Harwin died during Episode 6.

Episode 6 was the first installment after the prequel series’ ten-year time jump and it began with Rhaenyra giving birth to her third son. Tension coming from Ser Criston Cole was ever present after last week’s attack and he’s now formed an alliance with Queen Alicent, who is equally as bitter towards the Princess.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

Does Ser Harwin Strong Die in House of the Dragon Episode 6?

Yes, Ser Harwin Strong does die during House of the Dragon Episode 6, which served as one of this entry’s jaw-dropping deaths.

After gossip began to spread concerning Ser Harwin being the true father of Rhaenyra’s sons, Lord Lyonel explained to King Viserys that he had brought shame to House Strong and was to be exiled.

Lord Lyonel also stepped down as the King’s Hand and both himself and Ser Harwin were imprisoned at Harrenhal.

We then see a fire break out in the prison, where Ser Harwin and Lord Lyonel both burn to death.

Who Killed Ser Harwin Strong and Lord Lyonel?

It was revealed that Larys was behind Ser Harwin Strong and Lord Lyonel’s death, who hired prisoners to set the prison alight.

The three prisoners could be seen wearing bee broaches, matching the insect on Larys’ cane, and he later admits to Queen Alicent that he was simply fulfilling her wishes.

Alicent was notably distressed by the killings and claimed she did not wish for that, and next week will surely show Rhaenyra’s reaction to Ser Harwin’s death also.

New clip from Episode 6 on Sunday of Queen Alicent Hightower and Larys Strong #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/NuTe9Ooh3u — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) September 20, 2022

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and has settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

