In order to welcome fans into the ten-year time jump, House of the Dragon Episode 6 served up a number of deaths this week and we explain why Laena Velaryon killed herself.

Episode 6 also saw the birth of Rhaenyra’s third son and rumors suggesting Ser Harwin Strong was the father began to grow. Lord Lyonel also stepped down as King Viserys’ hand, preceding an alarming response by Larys who believed he was doing Queen Alicent’s bidding.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House of the Dragon Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6 spent a little time with Daemon and a pregnant Laena while they were in Pentos with their family.

Laena and Daemon stood at opposite ends of the prince’s proposal to have them live there, preceding an emotional scene when Laena goes into labor.

After it’s clear that the baby cannot come out on its own, Laena takes herself down to her dragon Vhagar and orders it to set her alight. Dracarys.

Why Did Laena Velaryon Kill Herself?

Laena killed herself because she knew she would not survive childbirth combined with the knowledge that she and Daemon’s baby was likely already dead.

Foreshadowed in an earlier scene between Laena and Daemon, she confirmed that she wanted a Dragonrider’s death, which involves committing suicide by Dragon fire.

Knowing she would die anyway, she took herself to perform a Dragonrider’s death with haste, before succumbing to death by childbirth. Vhagar may be a dragon, but the beast’s face said it all.

House of the Dragon Episode 7 Preview

House of the Dragon Episode 7, titled Driftmark, is scheduled to be released on HBO on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Episode 7 will see King Viserys acquire a new Hand to serve after Lord Lyonel and Ser Harwin Strong were killed.

The preview suggests Otto Hightower will return as the Hand, increasing the opposition at play to see Aegon succeed Rhaenyra as air.

With the Princess and Laenor leaving for Dragonstone, a reunion with Daemon will be in order after the moving death of Laena.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counselor.

